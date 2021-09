It would be comforting to say that Greg Abbott resides in some alternate universe, a world confined to the muddled landscape of his mind, a world where only in his wildest dreams can the inane beliefs of far-right social activists become state law and the self-destructive tenets of pseudo-conservative, right-wing extremism become public policy. Unfortunately, […]

Want to Read More? FWBP Insiders get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Become an Insider Already an Insider? log in View this article for Free