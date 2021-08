Sometimes a headline says it all. In this case the headline was “Texas Gov. Abbott seeks out-of-state help against COVID-19.” Remember the days when Texans would brag about having such a strong economy that we could secede from the United States, be independent and do whatever the hell we wanted? Well, those days are past. […]

