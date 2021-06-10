Editorial: Short vacation! Price already back on the campaign trail with Tarrant County Judge announcement

Well, that didn’t take long.

Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price announced this morning (June 10) that she will run for Tarrant County Judge.

As for taking time off to be with family, etc., Price says this is a “soft” announcement. Soft like a thundering herd of bicycles steamrolling over everything in their path.

The County Judge primary is set for next March, so there is some time for the 71-year-old Price to play with the grandkids, etc., but her family shouldn’t plan a cruise for, say, early next year. Maybe there’s time for a visit to the Fort Worth Zoo, then back to campaign trail.

To be fair, when Price announced she would not run for reelection, she said she would keep options open to remain in public service.

Current Tarrant County Judge Glen Whitley on Tuesday announced he will not seek reelection to the post. Former Farmers Branch Mayor and ex-Tarrant County GOP chairman Tim O’Hare had already announced for the post, so Price, a Republican, will have at least one competitor in the primary. O’Hare has already lined up some support ranging from Tarrant County Sheriff Bill Waybourn to U.S. Reps. Beth Van Duyne of Irving and Michael Burgess of Lewisville. If you’re detecting a little Northeast Tarrant County vs. Fort Worth’s portion of the county, you wouldn’t be taking your bicycle down the wrong trail.

When Price first announced she was not going to seek another term as mayor, the speculation wheel began turning. Would she run for U.S. Rep. Kay Granger’s seat? County judge? Governor? Price has developed a statewide and even nationwide presence in her 10 years as mayor. She’s known less as an idealogue and more of a problem solver, a reputation that has won her the respect of many from both sides of the aisle.

The same morning that Price made her “soft” announcement, the mayor-elect who will replace her, Mattie Parker, is making an appearance on one of the more popular morning radio programs, The Musers on KTCK–The Ticket. Well, bask in the glow, Fort Worth. You’re in the news.