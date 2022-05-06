Elon Musk’s plans for Twitter could make its misinformation problems worse

AP (Photo/Kiichiro Sato)
By Anjana Susarla,
Michigan State University
Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, acquired Twitter in a $44 billion
deal on April 25, 2022, 11 days after announcing his bid for the
company. Twitter announced that the public company will become
privately held after the acquisition is complete.
Some observers were skeptical that the deal will ultimately go through
but as of this writing Musk’s bid appeared to be on track. In a filing with
the Securities and Exchange Commission for his initial bid for the
company, Musk stated, “I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential
to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free
speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy.”
As a researcher of social media platforms, I find that Musk’s ownership
of Twitter and his stated reasons for buying the company raise important
issues. Those issues stem from the nature of the social media platform
and what sets it apart from others.
Twitter occupies a unique niche. Its short chunks of text and threading
foster real-time conversations among thousands of people, which makes
it popular with celebrities, media personalities and politicians alike.
Social media analysts talk about the half-life of content on a platform,
meaning the time it takes for a piece of content to reach 50% of its total
lifetime engagement, usually measured in number of views or popularity
based metrics. The average half life of a tweet is about 20 minutes,
compared to five hours for Facebook posts, 20 hours for Instagram
posts, 24 hours for LinkedIn posts and 20 days for YouTube videos. The
much shorter half life illustrates the central role Twitter has come to
occupy in driving real-time conversations as events unfold.
Twitter’s ability to shape real-time discourse, as well as the ease with
which data, including geo-tagged data, can be gathered from Twitter has
made it a gold mine for researchers to analyze a variety of societal
phenomena, ranging from public health to politics. Twitter data has been
used to predict asthma-related emergency department visits, measure
public epidemic awareness, and model wildfire smoke dispersion.
Tweets that are part of a conversation are shown in chronological order,
and, even though much of a tweet’s engagement is frontloaded, the
Twitter archive provides instant and complete access to every public
Tweet. This positions Twitter as a historical chronicler of record and a
de facto fact checker.
A crucial issue is how Musk’s ownership of Twitter, and private control
of social media platforms generally, affect the broader public well-being.
In a series of deleted tweets, Musk made several suggestions about how
to change Twitter, including adding an edit button for tweets and
granting automatic verification marks to premium users.
There is no experimental evidence about how an edit button would
change information transmission on Twitter. However, it’s possible to
extrapolate from previous research that analyzed deleted tweets.
There are numerous ways to retrieve deleted tweets, which allows
researchers to study them. While some studies show significant
personality differences between users who delete their tweets and those
who don’t, these findings suggest that deleting tweets is a way for people
to manage their online identities.
Analyzing deleting behavior can also yield valuable clues about online
credibility and disinformation. Similarly, if Twitter adds an edit button,
analyzing the patterns of editing behavior could provide insights into
Twitter users’ motivations and how they present themselves.
Studies of bot-generated activity on Twitter have concluded that nearly
half of accounts tweeting about COVID-19 are likely bots. Given
partisanship and political polarization in online spaces, allowing users –
whether they are automated bots or actual people – the option to edit
their tweets could become another weapon in the disinformation arsenal
used by bots and propagandists. Editing tweets could allow users to
selectively distort what they said, or deny making inflammatory
remarks, which could complicate efforts to trace misinformation.
Musk has also indicated his intention to combat twitter bots, or
automated accounts that post rapidly and repeatedly in the guise of
people. He has called for authenticating users as real human beings.
Given challenges such as doxxing and other malicious personal harms
online, it’s important for user authentication methods to preserve
privacy. This is particularly important for activists, dissidents and
whistleblowers who face threats for their online activities. Mechanisms
such as decentralized protocols can enable authentication without
sacrificing anonymity.
To understand Musk’s motivations and what lies next for social media
platforms such as Twitter, it’s important to consider the gargantuan – and
opaque – online advertising ecosystem involving multiple technologies
wielded by ad networks, social media companies and publishers.
Advertising is the primary revenue source for Twitter.
Musk’s vision is to generate revenue for Twitter from subscriptions
rather than advertising. Without having to worry about attracting and
retaining advertisers, Twitter would have less pressure to focus on
content moderation. This could make Twitter a sort of freewheeling
opinion site for paying subscribers. In contrast, until now Twitter has
been aggressive in using content moderation in its attempts to address
disinformation.
Musk’s description of a platform free from content moderation issues is
troubling in light of the algorithmic harms caused by social media
platforms. Research has shown a host of these harms, such as algorithms
that assign gender to users, potential inaccuracies and biases in
algorithms used to glean information from these platforms, and the
impact on those looking for health information online.
Testimony by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen and recent
regulatory efforts such as the online safety bill unveiled in the U.K.
show there is broad public concern about the role played by technology
platforms in shaping popular discourse and public opinion. Musk’s
acquisition of Twitter highlights a whole host of regulatory concerns.
Because of Musk’s other businesses, Twitter’s ability to influence public
opinion in the sensitive areas of aviation and the automobile industry
automatically creates a conflict of interest, not to mention affecting the
disclosure of material information necessary for shareholders. Musk has
already been accused of delaying disclosure of his ownership stake in
Twitter.
Twitter’s own algorithmic bias bounty challenge concluded that there
needs to be a community-led approach to build better algorithms. A very
creative exercise developed by the MIT Media Lab asks middle
schoolers to re-imagine the YouTube platform with ethics in mind.
Perhaps it’s time to ask Musk to do the same with Twitter.
This article was distributed by the Associated Press and is republished
from The Conversation, an independent and nonprofit source of news,
analysis and commentary from academic experts.
