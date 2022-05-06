Elon Musk’s plans for Twitter could make its misinformation problems worse

AP (Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

By Anjana Susarla,

Michigan State University

Elon Musk, the world’s richest person, acquired Twitter in a $44 billion

deal on April 25, 2022, 11 days after announcing his bid for the

company. Twitter announced that the public company will become

privately held after the acquisition is complete.



Some observers were skeptical that the deal will ultimately go through

but as of this writing Musk’s bid appeared to be on track. In a filing with

the Securities and Exchange Commission for his initial bid for the

company, Musk stated, “I invested in Twitter as I believe in its potential

to be the platform for free speech around the globe, and I believe free

speech is a societal imperative for a functioning democracy.”



As a researcher of social media platforms, I find that Musk’s ownership

of Twitter and his stated reasons for buying the company raise important

issues. Those issues stem from the nature of the social media platform

and what sets it apart from others.



Twitter occupies a unique niche. Its short chunks of text and threading

foster real-time conversations among thousands of people, which makes

it popular with celebrities, media personalities and politicians alike.



Social media analysts talk about the half-life of content on a platform,

meaning the time it takes for a piece of content to reach 50% of its total

lifetime engagement, usually measured in number of views or popularity

based metrics. The average half life of a tweet is about 20 minutes,

compared to five hours for Facebook posts, 20 hours for Instagram

posts, 24 hours for LinkedIn posts and 20 days for YouTube videos. The

much shorter half life illustrates the central role Twitter has come to

occupy in driving real-time conversations as events unfold.



Twitter’s ability to shape real-time discourse, as well as the ease with

which data, including geo-tagged data, can be gathered from Twitter has

made it a gold mine for researchers to analyze a variety of societal

phenomena, ranging from public health to politics. Twitter data has been

used to predict asthma-related emergency department visits, measure

public epidemic awareness, and model wildfire smoke dispersion.



Tweets that are part of a conversation are shown in chronological order,

and, even though much of a tweet’s engagement is frontloaded, the

Twitter archive provides instant and complete access to every public

Tweet. This positions Twitter as a historical chronicler of record and a

de facto fact checker.



A crucial issue is how Musk’s ownership of Twitter, and private control

of social media platforms generally, affect the broader public well-being.

In a series of deleted tweets, Musk made several suggestions about how

to change Twitter, including adding an edit button for tweets and

granting automatic verification marks to premium users.



There is no experimental evidence about how an edit button would

change information transmission on Twitter. However, it’s possible to

extrapolate from previous research that analyzed deleted tweets.

There are numerous ways to retrieve deleted tweets, which allows

researchers to study them. While some studies show significant

personality differences between users who delete their tweets and those

who don’t, these findings suggest that deleting tweets is a way for people

to manage their online identities.



Analyzing deleting behavior can also yield valuable clues about online

credibility and disinformation. Similarly, if Twitter adds an edit button,

analyzing the patterns of editing behavior could provide insights into

Twitter users’ motivations and how they present themselves.



Studies of bot-generated activity on Twitter have concluded that nearly

half of accounts tweeting about COVID-19 are likely bots. Given

partisanship and political polarization in online spaces, allowing users –

whether they are automated bots or actual people – the option to edit

their tweets could become another weapon in the disinformation arsenal

used by bots and propagandists. Editing tweets could allow users to

selectively distort what they said, or deny making inflammatory

remarks, which could complicate efforts to trace misinformation.



Musk has also indicated his intention to combat twitter bots, or

automated accounts that post rapidly and repeatedly in the guise of

people. He has called for authenticating users as real human beings.

Given challenges such as doxxing and other malicious personal harms

online, it’s important for user authentication methods to preserve

privacy. This is particularly important for activists, dissidents and

whistleblowers who face threats for their online activities. Mechanisms

such as decentralized protocols can enable authentication without

sacrificing anonymity.



To understand Musk’s motivations and what lies next for social media

platforms such as Twitter, it’s important to consider the gargantuan – and

opaque – online advertising ecosystem involving multiple technologies

wielded by ad networks, social media companies and publishers.

Advertising is the primary revenue source for Twitter.



Musk’s vision is to generate revenue for Twitter from subscriptions

rather than advertising. Without having to worry about attracting and

retaining advertisers, Twitter would have less pressure to focus on

content moderation. This could make Twitter a sort of freewheeling

opinion site for paying subscribers. In contrast, until now Twitter has

been aggressive in using content moderation in its attempts to address

disinformation.



Musk’s description of a platform free from content moderation issues is

troubling in light of the algorithmic harms caused by social media

platforms. Research has shown a host of these harms, such as algorithms

that assign gender to users, potential inaccuracies and biases in

algorithms used to glean information from these platforms, and the

impact on those looking for health information online.



Testimony by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen and recent

regulatory efforts such as the online safety bill unveiled in the U.K.

show there is broad public concern about the role played by technology

platforms in shaping popular discourse and public opinion. Musk’s

acquisition of Twitter highlights a whole host of regulatory concerns.



Because of Musk’s other businesses, Twitter’s ability to influence public

opinion in the sensitive areas of aviation and the automobile industry

automatically creates a conflict of interest, not to mention affecting the

disclosure of material information necessary for shareholders. Musk has

already been accused of delaying disclosure of his ownership stake in

Twitter.



Twitter’s own algorithmic bias bounty challenge concluded that there

needs to be a community-led approach to build better algorithms. A very

creative exercise developed by the MIT Media Lab asks middle

schoolers to re-imagine the YouTube platform with ethics in mind.

Perhaps it’s time to ask Musk to do the same with Twitter.

This article was distributed by the Associated Press and is republished

from The Conversation, an independent and nonprofit source of news,

analysis and commentary from academic experts.

