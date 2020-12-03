Robert Francis: Picturing City Hall

You can’t fight City Hall goes the old saying, but you can replace it.

Fort Worth officials on Dec. 2 announced plans to purchase the current Pier 1 Building and convert it to use as a City Hall. The City Council is expected to vote on the project at its Dec. 15 meeting.

The prospect of a new City Hall building led me to search for photos of past Fort Worth City Halls.

The first one is the City Hall I recall from my childhood whenever my grandparents or parents dragged me along for some city business. But I could usually coax them to leave me content in the Library building that was just east of this building. The Library was full of wonder and excitement for a curious, mischievous boy. City Hall was not. Then, anyway. That would come later when I was a reporter.



I included the Niles City Hall photo because it looks about as spare and small as possible. Niles City is basically where the Stockyards are now.

The original City Hall looks quite beautiful. According to The Portal to Texas History, where I scored these photos and postcard, the original City Hall was at the corner of Throckmorton and Tenth Street.

