Robert Francis: Picturing City Hall
Robert Francis: Picturing City Hall

By Robert Francis
Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

You can’t fight City Hall goes the old saying, but you can replace it.

Fort Worth officials on Dec. 2 announced plans to purchase the current Pier 1 Building and convert it to use as a City Hall. The City Council is expected to vote on the project at its Dec. 15 meeting.

The prospect of a new City Hall building led me to search for photos of past Fort Worth City Halls.

The first one is the City Hall I recall from my childhood whenever my grandparents or parents dragged me along for some city business. But I could usually coax them to leave me content in the Library building that was just east of this building. The Library was full of wonder and excitement for a curious, mischievous boy. City Hall was not. Then, anyway. That would come later when I was a reporter.

I included the Niles City Hall photo because it looks about as spare and small as possible. Niles City is basically where the Stockyards are now.

The original City Hall looks quite beautiful. According to The Portal to Texas History, where I scored these photos and postcard, the original City Hall was at the corner of Throckmorton and Tenth Street.

Fort Worth City Hall
DESCRIPTION: Second Fort Worth City Hall, built in 1938; located at 10th and Throckmorton in downtown Fort Worth.
Color postcard picturing City Hall in Fort Worth, Texas. It is a large stone building with a red roof. Horses and carriages stand in the driveway of the building. Correspondence on the back reads, “My Dear baby dady Received [ ] papers and a letter this morning and will wright a letter tomorrow your Dady.” It is addressed to Miss Rosa Louise Dill, 417 High St., Okla City. It is postmarked Decatur, tex on Jan 26, 1909.
Photograph of City Hall in Ft. Worth. the building has many stories, a clock tower and tall steps towards the entrance. It is surrounded by trees, benches, railings and a sidewalk. Horses with buggies line the road beside the building. In the lower right-hand corner are planted flowers. The photograph is attached to a paper sun.
Photograph of the Niles City Town Hall. It is a small building with a wire fence around the entry area. “Ye Town Hall of Niles” is above the entrance. This photo is part of the Southwestern Mechanical Company Photograph Album.

