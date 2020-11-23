Robert Francis: Need some help, partner?

I needed some help on Sunday. I was stranded on the side of the road. It doesn’t happen often anymore. Cars are far more reliable than they used to be and – thanks to the pandemic – driving has been at a minimum.

So when my car suddenly went kaput on Sunday, I had to think a bit as to what to do. I have the ever reliable Triple A, but I wasn’t far from home and my family takes idiotic pride in being able to fix things. I say idiotic because usually it is smarter and faster to simply replace some part or get someone who actually knows what the hell they’re doing to get the job done. But then you don’t have a story to tell about outwitting the whims of the mechanical gods, do you? No, you just have a whiny story about being broken down and calling for help. Where’s the story to tell around the Thanksgiving table in that?

No, the Francis way is to get out a pair of pliers – you come out of the womb as a Francis and they hand you a pair of pliers – and maybe some bailing wire that’s lying around and you fix it. Then you’ve got a story to tell of triumph and some wacky, slightly off-kilter form of redemption. I’ll be honest, I don’t always follow that familial script. Sometimes, I’ll just call someone and ask for help. Shocking, I know. Probably a weakness in my character.

This familial trait goes back at least to my grandfather, John Haney Francis. He owned a gas station and garage in Vinson, Oklahoma, so fixing things was part of a way of life. Then came World War II and he and the remaining family headed to Pasadena, Texas, to work on ships during the war. (My father headed overseas where he was, no surprise, an airplane mechanic.)

Pair of pliers in hand as well as some sharp design skills, my grandfather acquitted himself well. Still, the war over, he and the family faced an uncertain future. The story goes that my grandfather was driving back to Oklahoma to figure out what to do next when he saw a fellow stranded on the road, his car broken down.

My grandfather stopped and helped the man with his car, eventually giving the man a ride. The appreciative man told my granddad that if he needed a job, there was one waiting for him in Fort Worth. And that’s how my father and my family ended up in Fort Worth. The fickle, sometimes devious, mechanical gods had smiled down on us.

Maybe it was that story, maybe it was memories of driving out to California in the Dust Bowl days and the car constantly breaking down, but my father never failed to stop and render aid when he saw someone broken down on the side of the road. He truly carried a pair of pliers with him, often in the suit he wore to church. More than once they came in handy to get someone’s car started after service.

As to my father’s predilection for helping those broken down on the side of the road, this was much to my mother’s consternation, who feared for my father’s safety.

My father, who at 6 feet, 4 inches tall and as broad shouldered as an NFL linebacker looked like he could take on a pack of jackals with nary a scratch, didn’t seem to worry. And never had any problem as far as I know.

So, on Sunday, I sat as dead in the water as a sailboat on a windless day. I raised my hood in surrender and pondered what cruel fate the mechanical gremlin gods had in store. I had just taken a raft of somewhat useful clothing and appliances to Goodwill after all. Why would the gods strike my innocent Toyota RAV4 after a good deed?

At first, I thought it was the usual issue with the battery – corrosion or a bad cell and thus no power. But, when the car stopped, it stopped dead. No emergency lights, nothing. No telltale “chunka-chunka” of the starter as I turned the key. Then, when I checked the battery posts, they were corrosion-free.

As I examined the battery cables, I noticed one had some electrical tape on the positive cable. OK Sherlock, what does this mean?

Just as I was about to investigate, a car pulled up.

“Need some help?,” a man in a small pickup asked.

“Do you have jumper cables?” I asked.

“You bet,” he said, excited as a Boy Scout helping an old lady crossing the street. “Let me turn around.”

As he turned around, I investigated further that electrical tape clue. It looked out of place – and, frankly, not exactly professionally done. Sure enough, the last person to install a new battery had attempted a repair job to a broken battery cable. Attempted being the operative verb. Amateur? Actually, it gave amateurs a bad name.

I pushed the battery cable sections together. Suddenly, the emergency blinkers went on. A clue. A big one. That was the answer. That crappy repair job had finally given way – and stranded me on the side of the road.

The eager elderly Boy Scout had by now turned his truck around, but before he got out, I had his wife roll down her window.

“It’s not the battery, I think I’ve got it figured out. Thanks for your offer,” I said.

Seemingly disappointed, the man asked if I was sure. I replied I was, and he moved on, probably to help someone else in distress.

He wasn’t the only one, either. As I tried to figure out how to keep the two separate pieces of wire together enough so the battery could do its job, several people stopped and asked if I needed help.

I told them all, thanks, but I’ve got it figured out. One said, “I don’t know nothin’ about cars, but I can try.” No thanks buddy, but I appreciate the thought. I have to admit it was reassuring to see so many people wanting to help. It was a cornucopia of Good Samaritans, too. The retired couple, the old guy who mumbles, the young dude who drives a crappy car himself, a guy smoking as he drives around on a cloudy day wearing sunglasses. One guy walked up smoking a cigar. He had a jacket on for some local car parts store, but he knew less than nothing about what was going on. He asked for a couple of bucks for his non-help and I gave him one just to get rid of him, so I could get to fixing the damn thing. The man with the cigar said thanks and announced he was going to buy another cigar with the dollar.

Maybe all these people had stories like my grandfather’s in their family’s history and a call to help strangers in distress. Who knows? Except for the cigar guy. Not sure what his family’s story was.

Want to know what America’s really about? Stop your car on the side of the road, put the hood up and wait. You’ll get a firsthand look into the soul of America sans the partisan bent of CNN or Fox.

As for me, I got the battery cable attached to where I felt it was sufficient – duct tape is a wonder my grandfather didn’t have access to – and drove the car to my local mechanic. I’ll let the professionals take it from here.

But just so the family knows, I’ve still got the pliers in my pocket to carry on the tradition.