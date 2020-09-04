Richard Connor: In a world where words can comfort, these losses hurt

Around the time we all began to realize that COVID-19 was real, deadly and about to get much worse, that our patterns of life needed to change and would change whether we liked it or not, I was entering my own mental wasteland.

I often look to memorable quotations for inspiration and comfort, and as I confronted the looming toll of the pandemic on our lives and livelihoods, one such quote came to mind:

“Function in disaster, finish in style.”

I found the quotation in a 2014 Garden & Gun magazine column by author Julia Reed, who also used it in one of her books and identified it as an unofficial motto at Madeira, a boarding school for high school-age girls she attended in Virginia.

The motto was on my mind constantly in recent days, vividly scrolling past my eyes again and again. It was not appearing as encouragement about business or the life challenges we all face.

The words spurred reflection as I mourned the Aug. 28 death of Julia Reed and the Sept. 1 passing of D Magazine founder and guiding light Wick Allison. Each died of cancer.

Both Reed and Allison valued excellent writing and reporting. They “shook things up,” though in different ways. They challenged the establishment and were not afraid of controversy – hallmarks of great journalism.

I knew Allison personally. I never met Reed but her death hit me hard. That’s what great writing can deliver, a bond with a reader that becomes intensely personal by weaving a friendship through a labyrinth of words that connect. She was irreverent and funny and full of joie de vivre. Her writing and stories conveyed so much life; it’s hard to imagine her life has ended.

The deaths of Allison at 72 and Reed at 59 reminded me of the fragile hold we have on life and how easily it can slip away. The news shook my bones, hurt my heart, and made me feel an odd sense of sadness leavened with gratitude to be alive, pandemic or no pandemic.

Reed was only known to me through her writing, primarily as a mainstay of Garden & Gun, my favorite magazine. I also have several of her books. A hilarious, throw-caution-to-the-wind, superbly talented writer, Reed felt like a friend from the moment you read her. She was someone you wanted to meet. She always seemed to be living at warp (and maybe a little warped) speed. She would be top of the list to be seated next to you at a dinner party or in a bar or in a Starbucks.

Journalist and presidential historian Jon Meacham has written a brilliant tribute to Reed for Garden & Gun (gardenandgun.com), which begins by recounting her first big writing assignment.

A 19-year-old college student working as a part-time clerk in Newsweek’s Washington bureau, Reed was summoned in the early morning hours to go back to Madeira to report on her former headmistress, Jean Harris, who had shot to death her lover, the famed Scarsdale Diet doctor Herman Tarnower. The story marked the beginning of an illustrious journalism career.

Reed struggled against cancer for many years and I was glad she never wrote one of those “my march against a devastating disease” stories. The Mississippi native had too much Southern grace, I guess. I like to imagine she “finished in style.”

Wick Allison co-founded D Magazine in 1974, sold it, moved to Manhattan with his wife and four girls, then bought it back and returned to Dallas.

According to reporter David Tarrant’s excellent obituary in the Dallas Morning News (dallasnews.com), Allison originally called on 70 potential investors without success. On the 71st call, he found one, Ray Hunt. They set out to report on what was really going on in Dallas.

When he returned to Dallas and D after his years in New York, Allison expanded the magazine’s titles through the years, always ahead of both his time and that of our industry.

D Magazine to this day is one of the best, if not the best, city magazine in the country. He also founded D CEO, likewise in a class by itself.

I was so impressed by Wick’s accomplishments that I phoned him one day out of the blue and asked if we could have lunch. We met at Al Biernat’s, where he had a standing table for lunch. I immediately asked him how and why he was so successful. He offered great advice about pursuing a vision to the end, demanding excellence of co-workers, insisting on high quality writing and reporting, and vigorously shaking things up like a cocktail in the city you serve. Rattle cages. Be in charge ferociously.

A short time later, he phoned and told me he wanted to hire a young reporter on our staff, Julie Blacklidge. I had hired her over the phone. She lived in San Francisco and had never driven a car let alone owned one. This is not a mass transit city, I warned, but she came anyway. First week in Fort Worth, first car, first wreck.

She would not be defeated and became one of our rising stars before leaving for Dallas. I told Wick I could not possibly stand in her way.

Julie had been knocking on the door of “new media” and the dot.com rage. She urged me to get with it and move toward the emerging world of online publishing. I was tone deaf. Wick was not and that’s why he hired her, to help move D into the new era of digital technology.

My last meeting with him was at his new daily luncheon table, this one at Stephan Pyles. I wanted to emulate D CEO and wanted him as a partner.

It was the fastest “no” I have ever received. Barely had my napkin on my lap.

“Should I stay for lunch?” I quipped.

Allison explained that his brand was Dallas and having built it into such a stronghold over many years he would not risk it. Besides, he warned, Fort Worth is different and probably not the right market for a singularly focused magazine. He was right. We went ahead with it and had a good product, but I soon realized we were better off to focus on our primary business.

After 10 years battling bladder cancer, he died at his summer retreat, a fishing camp on the famed Battenkill River in upstate New York, surrounded by his wife Christine and four daughters.

Associates said he came back from his summers there brimming with ideas and new projects.

His ashes will be interred on the camp property, his wife said. His spirit will be in the Dallas he foresaw, the way his magazine chronicled its life and his publishing legacy.

He finished in style, I would say.

Richard Connor is president and publisher of the Fort Worth Business Press. Contact him at rconnor@bizpress.net