In Market: 'Fort Worth' he said, and chaos … continued
Opinion

In Market: 'Fort Worth' he said, and chaos … continued

By Robert Francis
Tweet from Mayor Betsy Price

Robert Francis
Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

If you watched the first presidential debate Sept. 29, you might have noticed – amid all the name-calling and general chaos – that moderator Chris Wallace dropped the words “Fort Worth” as he asked a question.

I had stopped listening by that point, so I thought I had imagined it. Why would someone on that stage mention Fort Worth? Were they about to discuss where to find great chicken-fried steak? Awesome barbecue? Cities that have the most orange traffic cones? Best bass lines in songs by The Toadies?

I couldn’t really fathom why little ol’ Fort Worth got a shout out. But Wallace said it. During a question about crime in America, specifically homicides, Wallace used Tulsa and Fort Worth as examples of places where crime is spiking in “Republican-led” cities.

The question from Wallace was this: “There has been a dramatic increase in homicides in America, this summer particularly, and you often blame that on Democratic mayors and Democratic governors, but in fact there have been equivalent spikes in Republican-led cities like Tulsa and Fort Worth. So, the question is, is this really a party issue?”

The question was asked of President Trump, but neither candidate mentioned Fort Worth or Tulsa in their responses.

Fort Worth has been seeking a higher national profile, but this was not quite how the city hoped to achieve that goal.

No surprise that Fort Worth Mayor Betsy Price took notice, however. The next day, she responded on Twitter:

“While I acknowledge Fort Worth’s homicide percentage increase is eye-catching, when looking at the raw data (see attached charts) our numbers are lower than other major cities. The unfortunate reality is crime has increased across the nation, and Fort Worth is not immune. On September 15, I publicly requested an update on violent crime and measures taking place to reduce violence across our entire city.”

And, actually answering Wallace’s question, Price said: “Lastly, and perhaps most importantly, I do not see this as a partisan issue as one life lost is one too many.”

Price is a longtime Republican but Fort Worth municipal elections are nonpartisan. Tulsa is much the same situation, though there, the crime statistics are a bit more dire. According to Tulsa’s statistics, if the murder rate continues as it has earlier this year, they’ll set an unwelcome record. The mayor there also noted that crime is not a partisan issue.
The charts Price posted indicated the homicides and homicide rates of 10 large Texas cities using data from several government agencies. The chart indicates Fort Worth’s homicide rate per 100,000 residents was 6.38 in 2018, 7.92 in 2019 and 7.59 as of Sept. 14, 2020. The numbers are much lower than in Houston or San Antonio, according to the chart Tweeted by Price.

One note on the chart distributed by Price. What is up Austin? That city, comparable in size to Fort Worth, has a homicide rate well below the norm. I say we immediately add more live music venues in the city to be more like Bat City and print bumper stickers that say, “Keep Fort Worth Weird” (though you would think our “Keep Fort Worth Funky” stickers would suffice). So, contrary to the thesis of Wallace’s question, maybe it really is a “party” issue, if you know what I mean. Austin knows how to P-A-R-T-Y and keep the homicide rate low.

As for the candidates’ own answers to the crime question? A mess, really. It really wasn’t a great question. It seemed set up for a response along the lines of the ones offered by Price and the Tulsa mayor, but they didn’t get into that. They had their own agendas to spout.

If you go on YouTube you can find a video of a TV station in Japan that not just showed the debate, but also had three translators doing a simultaneous translation into Japanese. If what we saw here was chaos, I’m not sure what you would call the mess that was the simultaneous translation.

Good luck America.

