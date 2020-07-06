In Market: ‘Hamilton’ takes us to the ‘Room Where it Happened’ and is still happening

Apologies to the late, great Gil Scott-Heron, the revolution is being televised. And, better than that, you can dance and sing to it.

Maybe it’s more like D.H. Lawrence’s poem, Let’s Have a Revolution for Fun.

This weekend Disney+ (the revolution is on Disney? Shut your mouse!) offered up the live-capture of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s award-winning musical version of “Hamilton.” Miranda’s rap/rock version of the life of the author of most of The Federalist Papers hits the screen just as we Americans are celebrating birthday.

I had already seen the show on Broadway (though not with the original cast), and heard my former history-teacher wife sing it nearly since the soundtrack hit her CD player. I checked it out twice this weekend and it is one fun ride.

The show features the original Broadway cast and was filmed in the summer of 2016 at The Richard Rodgers Theatre in front of a raucous crowd. RadicalMedia, which taped the last night of “Rent,” recorded two performances of “Hamilton” and asked actors on their days off to come back and do close-ups.

Alexander Hamilton’s Report on Manufacturers. Gilder Lehrman Collection

The show won 11 Tony Awards, including best new musical, best book and best score. The cast album has been a blockbuster and the show has toured to packed houses. But only in this filmed version is the original cast once again married with Andy Blankenbuehler’s choreography and Howell Binkley’s lighting design. These were all the seeds of world-conquering greatness.

Thomas Kail, who helmed the successful “Grease: Live” on Fox and won a Tony for directing “Hamilton,” directed the filmed version. Kail’s camera captures actors’ intimate faces during key moments in a way impossible for theatergoers and incorporates audience reaction to create an electric filmed version.

The musical charts the rise and fall of statesman Alexander Hamilton and stresses his orphan, immigrant roots — “Immigrants. We get the job done!” is one line that gets huge applause — as well as his almost Greek tragedy of a fall, fed by ambition and a love for the ladies.

Born on the Caribbean island of Nevis, a British slave colony that existed to provide sugar) in 1755, Hamilton was illegitimate and an immigrant. In other words, he had two strikes against him at a time when one strike usually meant you were out. His mother – who endured poverty and a bad marriage, died when Alexander was 11. He was adopted by a merchant, who sent the obviously bright 17-year-old to the states for an education. This was in 1773 – so you can see what’s on the horizon.

Hamilton was always verbose, so he jumps into the American Revolution with both feet and – most importantly – his mind.

He becomes Gen. George Washington’s aide-de-camp and performs heroic service as an artillery captain.

After the revolution, Washington names Hamilton as Secretary of Treasury where he saves the nations finances. See and listen the great song in Hamilton, “The Room Where it Happened” as he demonstrates how to compromise to pay off the nation’s debts to help it stand on its own.

So, while this revolution is being televised, it might not be a bad idea to take a fresh look at some of the documents discussed in the play.

Those ideas, as well as Hamilton’s anathema to slavery – an outgrowth of his early life in Nevis – all get a reading in the musical. As a result, “Hamilton” seems to speak directly to a nation still dealing with fresh -if familiar wounds – following the death of George Floyd.

It’s hard to underestimate how current “Hamilton” was just a few years ago: A reclaiming of America’s founding story by a multicultural cast using modern music, language and themes. Based on a biography by Pulitzer Prize-winning author Ron Chernow and developed during the presidency of the first Black president, the show was optimistic and ambitious, tweaking Broadway traditions but respecting them, too. What other show would pit two Founding Fathers in a rap battle over whether to aid France? If only meetings around a conference table were this entertaining in real life.

What is less discussed about Hamilton – I think it gets a line in the musical – is Hamilton’s broad vision for America, particularly his Report on Manufacturers, which he presented to Congress in 1791.

Hamilton’s vision for the economic foundation of the United States included, not just the federal assumption of state debts and the creation of a Bank of the United States, but also support for the new nation’s emerging industries. The first two were accepted (not easily, but eventually accepted) by Congress. The third part, the aforementioned Report on the Subject of Manufactures was given to Congress in December 1791. Basically, the plan uses a series of tariffs designed to protect American industry from foreign competition, government bounties and subsidies, and internal improvements and transportation. It’s not too far off from ideas put forward by plenty of administrations, this one included.

With this plan, Hamilton planned to cut more ties with Britain by establishing an American industry that held its own and keep King George from singing “You’ll be back. Soon you’ll see. You’ll remember that you belong to me.”

It’s hard not to see this as an outgrowth of Hamilton’s own revolutionary thoughts about freedom – meaning as applied to all men, not just white, male property owners. These ideas, of course, set political leaders in the South off, particularly Thomas Jefferson. With their free labor, the South held economic power over the North at the time. If the North began to develop industry, etc., well, all bets were off.

The Report on Manufacturers takes its cue from Adam Smith, but goes beyond that. Hamilton wanted to nurture American industry, finance science and technology and attract skilled immigrants. If it all sounds remarkably modern, it is. Jefferson and the Virginians successfully fought against the plan in large part The story gets a big complicated then, which is probably why the musical doesn’t try to tackle these economic theories any more than it does.

The songs being sung in this musical have their roots in deep divisions – and revolutionary ideas that are as relevant as the 10 p.m. news. –

This story includes information from the Associated Press