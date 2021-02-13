Robert Francis: Is it time to get ‘Crazy’ for Valentine’s Day?

They’ve aimed this promotion at Valentine’s Day weekend, but I’m not quite sure it fits. Kind of a song about losing someone you’re absolutely bonkers about and it drives you, you know, crazy. But who am I to question the lords of promoting music.

The promotion I’m speaking of is for the “first official video” (whatever that means) of Patsy Cline’s aching love song “Crazy.” Don’t get me wrong, I love Patsy and “Crazy” is one of those songs I don’t tire of no matter how much I hear it. And it’s a piano song, too. I loved learning to play it. Once you get that descending opening down, you can pretty much riff behind the singer as needed and sound like a country Oscar Peterson.

But I was challenged many a time as singers often change the key of the song, which already changes keys itself. Singers call Patsy the “Queen of the Bs” because her songs often modulate from the key of Bb to B, as “Crazy” does, for dramatic effect. But it can be hell on cover bands. No matter, I once played it behind a great singer at a wine bar on a cool California night in Half Moon Bay, going from Db to D. It was a night I won’t forget, both because she was a great singer in one of the more beautiful places in the world and I never forget having to play in Db.

A collaboration of the Patsy Cline Estate, UMe and UMG Nashville, the video is available to view now on Cline’s official YouTube channel and kicks off a slew of new video content that in the coming months will include a new lyric video for another of Patsy’s great songs, “Walkin’ After Midnight” as well as nearly 50 video visualizers from her impressive catalog. Watch “Crazy” here: https://patsycline.lnk.to/crazyvideo

Directed by director and photographer Natalie O’Moore, it was filmed at Dee’s Country Cocktail Lounge outside of Nashville.

“It is wonderful that ‘Crazy’ remains such a beloved song 60 years after mom recorded it and it’s very exciting that its 60th anniversary is being celebrated with this great new video,” said Julie Fudge, daughter of Patsy. “I hope that mom’s fans enjoy it and that it also helps new audiences discover her music.”

Why is the official video being released now? “Crazy” is featured on a new digital-only EP titled Love Songs, a five-track collection curated for Valentine’s Day that also includes the classics “I Fall To Pieces,” “You Belong To Me,” “Back In Baby’s Arms,” and “Always.” It’s available to stream now here: https://patsycline.lnk.to/LoveSongs

Aside from Patsy’s rendition of the song, all Texans know it was one of the first great songs written by Willie Nelson, in 1961, then a young, struggling, unknown songwriter in Nashville named Hugh Nelson. Hugh? Sounds more like an insurance salesman.

Here’s a bit of the story behind the song from the press release on the video. Apparently it was Cline’s husband, Charlie Dick, who first played her the song performed by Paul Buskirk and his Little Men (featuring Nelson) after he discovered it on a jukebox while waiting for her in a bar. Nelson had apparently put the song in the jukebox himself. Never shy, that one.

It didn’t make much of an impression on Cline at the time. Thank goodness, Dick stuck to his guns. He then went searching for the record but couldn’t find it since it was on a small label. While at the Grand Ole Opry later that weekend, Nelson himself wisely gave him a copy and as Dick explained to NPR in 2000, “took it home and listened to it about half the night and kept Patsy up half the night, and she didn’t think too much of that.”

According to a Nelson interview, Patsy hated it because of the way Willie sang it, in his own style, all around the beat. That apparently drove Patsy, no pun intended, crazy.

Eventually a song plugger named Hank Cochran, who worked for the publishing company Nelson was writing for and was excited about the song, brought “Crazy” over to play for Cline while Nelson sat in the car. After some convincing from her producer Owen Bradley, who radically changed the arrangement, Cline acquiesced, probably with a few choice words, and recorded the song with some changes of her own.

That wasn’t a big deal as Nelson had made some changes of his own to the song. He says he originally titled the song “Stupid”, but changed it after playing it at a club one night where he received some negative reaction. Nelson wasn’t stupid, though the crazy could be argued. Not sure we’d still be listening to a song called “Stupid.”

Recording began on August 17, 1961, two months after a near-fatal car accident kept Patsy in the hospital for a month. While she was recording, she kept hearing Nelson’s version – which was sung with less emotion and included a spoken section – in her head and she told Bradley she couldn’t sing it “like that.” You can hear Nelson’s original demo on his album: Crazy: The Demo Sessions.

In addition to this, severe pain in her ribs kept her from singing the high notes; after about four hours of trying, Bradley sent her home. The musicians and the vocal group the Jordanaires laid down their parts without her. And that’s the great Floyd Cramer sneaking some jazz into the country song on piano.

A week later when Patsy returned to the studio, Bradley told her not to sing it like Nelson but sing it like she would. With Bradley leading and Cline singing, they made it a “Patsy” song and Cline nailed her vocals in one take. Not surprisingly, Nelson has said it is his favorite recording of his song. Not that he’s making bank off of it. The future superstar was a struggling country songwriter and DJ with a family to feed, so he sold the rights to the song for $50, which went a little farther back then.

The follow up to another classic and another Cline hit single, “I Fall To Pieces,” “Crazy” was an instant smash and soared to #2 on Billboard‘s Hot Country Singles chart while also furthering her crossover to the mainstream. With its jazzy chords and sophisticated arrangement, uncommon in country music at the time, “Crazy” quickly became Cline’s signature song and cemented her as an icon.

Named by Rolling Stone as one of “The 500 Greatest Songs Of All Time” and forever enshrined in the GRAMMY Hall Of Fame, “Crazy” has influenced countless artists and been covered by Linda Ronstadt, LeAnn Rimes, Mickey Guyton, Julio Iglesias, Shirley Bassey, Chaka Khan, Neil Young, Wanda Jackson, Loretta Lynn, The Kills, and many more. Texas’ Norah Jones has a nice version on YouTube. Former French First Lady Carla Bruni covered it on an album with Willie which you can check out here. Willie has recorded several versions over the years, including a trio version with Elvis Costello and Diana Krall.

There are some good covers out there, but nobody has ever sung it quite like Patsy Cline.