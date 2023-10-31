John Fletcher: Musings on marketing and a hometown World Series

As an Arlington resident, I join the clan (Rebecca, Doc, and Snowball) in welcoming the world to our hometown. First, I have a big (Major League) announcement to make:

I have been invited to throw the ceremonial first pitch for Game 8 of the World Series. However, there are two concerns:

The Texas Rangers DID NOT extend that invitation – it came from “Doc the Puppy,” who has great influence as the original “Hot Dog” of baseball.

There hasn’t been a Game 8 since 1921, when the Giants beat the Yankees 5-3 in a best-of-nine World Series. Since 1922, the Fall Classic has been exclusively a best-of-seven event.

Nevertheless, I stand ready and somewhat able to throw the pitch if called on to do so. To prepare myself mentally and physically, I am currently eating an order of Irish Nachos from Arlington’s legendary J. Gilligan’s Bar & Grill. For the uninitiated, Irish Nachos feature pan-fried potatoes instead of tortilla chips, covered with melted cheese, jalapeno peppers, tomatoes, and onions. And dipped in Ranch Dressing, of course! Now, about the World Series …

Smart Strategy: When You’re Hot, You’re Hot

The teams with the best records all failed to reach the World Series this year. The Texas Rangers lost the division championship in the final four days of the season, but then went on a rampage by sweeping the two teams with the best records (Baltimore and Tampa Bay) in the American League, and then defeated the Houston Astros, who had won 9 of 13 games (almost 70%!) of the season’s games against the Rangers.

Meanwhile, the Arizona Diamondbacks barely won more games than they lost in the regular season (84 wins, 78 losses).

However, both the Rangers and the Diamondbacks caught fire during the playoffs. Their late success shows that peaking at the right time – when the pressure is on – is more important than having the best season-long success record.

The Rangers came on strong late in Game 1 to win in 11 innings but they had an off night in Game 2 – another example that baseball is an unpredictable sport. And they rebounded with a 3-1 win Monday night in Phoenix.

Lessons learned:

– On any given day, any team or enterprise performing near its greatest potential can defeat a competitor that appears to be superior on paper but does not rise to the occasion.

– While baseball and business are team operations, the players are normally rewarded based on their individual performances. A hitter like Adolis Garcia is not compensated for how much he cheers his teammates, but only for how well he hits and fields the ball. Similarly, a top salesperson in a company is rewarded for sales performance while that person is also appreciated for their teamwork. Former Astros owner Drayton McLane said it best: Baseball is an INDIVIDUAL sport played as a TEAM. What perspective!

– Unrelated businesses can profit off the World Series’ success:

Randy Ford at J. Gilligan’s sells shuttle rides from FREE REMOTE PARKING for $15 per round trip and a lot of those riders also enjoy dinner and/or beverages before or after the game – just as they do for Dallas Cowboys games and the three recent Taylor Swift concerts. And to capitalize on the crush of business on these game days, Randy has wisely created a “Game Day Menu” that offers a small number of entrees that he can prepare and help turn tables quickly: Irish Nachos, Hamburger Basket, Grilled Chicken Sandwich, and Chicken Strips, and a Veggie Burger.

Brandon Hurtado’s Barbecue opened a concession stand at the World Series where he sells (A LOT OF) the Heim Hammer, named after Rangers’ catcher Jonah Heim. The entrée is a shareable beef shank with glazed habanero barbecue sauce, enough to feed a party of six.

Arlington Mayor Jim Ross has bet a Hurtado’s Barbecue dinner against Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego’s dinner from Pizzeria Bianco on the World Series. When you’re a media darling like Hurtado’s, good things keep coming your way with good publicity.

And here’s something to think about concerning Artificial Intelligence: USA Today reported on Friday morning that an AI simulator projected the Rangers would handily win Game 1 by the score of 18-3 and that Rangers’ leadoff hitter Marcus Semien would hit three home runs in the first game. In predicting games, AI still has a looooong way to go!

The North Texas Food Bank/Tarrant Area Food Bank launched a Strikeout Hunger campaignin competition with the St. Mary’s Food Bank in Phoenix to see which community would raise more money for its local food bank, spurring them on to help strike out hunger.

Speaking of AI: Impacting Baseball, other venues

Fox Business reports that Artificial Intelligence is helping streamline and improve security at sports venues, concert halls, schools, and other locations through faster processing and less intrusive screening.

AI is making security more efficient as it frees up security personnel for other tasks. Evolv Technology provides magnetic fields as attendees walk through entry gates and the system quickly notifies a security officer of any questionable items, which are then surrendered.

This magnetic AI technology does not use facial recognition to identify or screen individuals, stating that the human body looks more like “a bag of saltwater” and there is no identity of race, gender, or size. The focus is solely on any objects that the person may be carrying.

Tiebreaker: Taco Bell Gives Free Tacos with Stolen WS Base

Taco Bell continues to be one of the smartest special event marketers anywhere. The brand is known for creating its “Live Mas” (Translated: Live More) section on its College Game Day football broadcasts, and Taco Bell provides free tickets for 250 students for each team playing in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl, the Capital One Orange Bowl, and the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl.

Taco Bell then gives 500 student tickets for each of the two College Football Playoff Semi-finals games, and an additional 500 to the College Football Playoff Championship.

USA Today reports that Taco Bell is tied into the World Series, as well. When Ketel Marte from the Diamondbacks stole the first base of Game 1, he activated the Taco Bell “Steal a Base, Steal a Taco” promotion.

And there was an extra twist: Anyone using the Taco Bell app to predict – before the World Series started, of course – who would steal the first base would also receive a free medium drink with the free taco.

Now THAT is knowing how to activate a sponsorship!

Tiebreaker: John Travolta Sizzles in World Series Commercial

Early Christmas alert! John Travolta still has the moves from his Saturday Night Fever movie in this World Series commercial for Capital One credit cards. He pays subtle tribute to the special dance moves that made him a legend

Let’s hope the Rangers’ postseason dance will continue by Stayin’ Alive in the World Series.

John Fletcher is CEO/Founder of Fletcher Consulting Public Relations in Arlington, where he emphasizes the value of developing strong personal and business relationships.