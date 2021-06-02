🔒 M. Ray Perryman: The Session: Politically wise but policy foolish

Commentary The recent legislative session will not soon be forgotten. The focus was perpetually on anything but initiatives required to move Texas forward. Some high profile measures stalled but will no doubt resurface; others passed. Whether it was making voting more difficult, removing requirements for safety training to carry firearms, restricting student eligibility to participate […]
Want to Read More?
FWBP Insiders get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more.
Already an Insider? log in