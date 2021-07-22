🔒 Michael Moore: With Pegasus, smartphones are hacked too. Where does it end?

The recent spate of cybersecurity incursions has been turned up a notch or two. The Washington Post reported on Tuesday, July 19, that a military-grade spyware has been used in attempted and successful hacks of almost 40 smartphones belonging to international journalists, business executives, politicians, government officials and human rights activists recently. In layman’s terms, […]

Want to Read More? FWBP Insiders get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Become an Insider Already an Insider? log in View this article for Free