Robert Francis: Thanksgiving 1954

If, god forbid, my home ever catches on fire, I would make sure my family was safe, then the pets (my wife might say “not necessarily in that order”) and then whatever photographs I could grab. One of those photographs would be this one, a photo of my mother’s family at Thanksgiving 1954. I don’t know who took the photo. I’m not in the photo, but I’m soon to show up in about 10 months. It’s a remarkable photo. Nearly 50 of my relatives (primarily from my grandmother’s side of the family, the Permenters) gathered together in one place to share the bounty of their good fortune.

And good fortune it was. Despite the fact that Texas was in the middle of a nearly eight-year-long drought, the post-World War II years were good to my family. The two people sitting at the front of the photo are my grandfather, Ralph R. Lowe, and my grandmother, Lora Permenter Lowe, seated to his right. Both were about 50 years old at the time, which seems impossibly young. The photo was taken at their home, a former duplex that had been converted into a single-family home (with two front doors) on South Adams Street. It was a small home, probably under 2,000 square feet, but they fit those relatives in on holidays for years.



My grandparents ran a small business a few blocks away on Hemphill Street, Lowe’s Trailers and Wrecking Yard. They rented and built trailers and had a wrecking yard that provided parts for the many automotive gearheads and shade-tree mechanics of the 1950s. It was doing well in the booming post-war economy.

Like most small businesses, it was more than a business. My grandparents had lived in rural Texas and attended Thorp Spring Christian School – precursor to TCU – just outside Granbury. They married and my grandfather, who always had an entrepreneurial spirit, wanted to make his fortune in the city. He found work on Hemphill Street and eventually bought the property that became Lowe’s Trailers.

Like many Texans who were born into a rural family, my grandfather had several brothers and sisters – in his case six, in my grandmother’s case four. In the post-war world, there wasn’t the need for all these children in the rural world and, after all, many of them had come to the city to work jobs during the war, if they weren’t shipped off to fight.



Many of these relatives came to Fort Worth, stayed with my grandparents and found work in the city, often finding – and reviving – their first cars in my grandparents’ wrecking yard.

They would fix them up and use them until they could either buy a better car or fix those once discarded vehicles into better shape. They often worked for my grandparents at the “shop” as we called it while they found their footing in this new urban environment. They learned to weld, to talk to customers, to fix up old cars, to help build trailers and drive that odd-combined Model T and Model A wrecker that we used to move cars around in the wrecking yard. We used that Frankenstein Ford wrecker until the early 1980s. Too bad Stephen King never saw it. He would have written a book or two about it, I’m sure.

And working up a sweat in the wrecking yard or welding on a new trailer, the relatives would sit down and have a Coke, Dr Pepper or Grapette in the office and garner some wisdom from my grandmother. Just one example: “’They say’ is the biggest liar in the world,” she’d say. A little later, she’d begin a conversation with “They say …” Whatever she needed to keep the conversation going. Consistency was a minor consideration.

Sometimes the conversation between my grandmother and customers would turn to politics. My grandmother remembered the Great Depression. Maybe I should say she felt the Great Depression. She loved President Roosevelt … until that is, he ordered the culling of herds of cattle to help raise prices. “People starving everywhere and then they shoot cows,” she’d say, tears welling in her eyes.

Oh, and those relatives in my grandparents’ “boot camp” learned about life, too. You met all kinds on Hemphill Street from preachers to grifters to drunks to streetwalkers to con artists. They all traveled through Hemphill Street, which was a giant marketplace to find and lose your fortune or maybe your soul.

Those relatives never forgot that kindness or hand up in the world from my grandparents. Mention “Uncle Rut,” their name for my grandfather, or “Goat,” my grandmother’s nickname, and you could see many a strong man or woman tear up so many years later.

Though living in the big city, my grandparents kept in touch with their rural roots. Goats, chickens and various other livestock roamed their land on Hemphill Street providing eggs, milk and other services. My grandmother’s nickname “Goat” came from an encounter with a goat which she lost, though I’m sure the goat eventually paid the price.

Many of those people who transitioned from their rural upbringing into urban life are in that photo. My grandparents weren’t rich by any means, but they were prosperous and there’s a big difference. They shared that prosperity with their relatives and others as well.

Who is the elderly man at the back of the photo? That is my great-grandfather Needham Bryant Permenter, my grandmother’s father, who died not long after. Those turkeys on the table are likely from his turkey farm, which was supposedly located near downtown Fort Worth. I’ve been told I once visited the farm as a very young boy and was frightened of the noisy, pecking, annoying turkeys. I think there are four turkeys on the table there, but there could be five. Even though my grandmother’s kitchen was tiny, certainly by today’s standards, she cooked up a storm. Not sure how she managed the five turkeys, but we were a close family – in location I mean. My grandmother’s little sister, who I called Aunt Dees (standing right behind my great-grandfather in the doorway) lived less than a block away, so her kitchen could be put to use. And my parents and sister (that’s my sister standing next to my great-grandfather) lived just a block away also, though one street over on Henderson Street. That kitchen was put to use as well.

Having all those relatives close meant I was rarely out if sight of a family member or two no matter what I was up to as a kid. I was also used as a messenger between houses as a kid, frequently taking food or something someone needed from one home to the other. I’ll never forget taking a camera to my Aunt Dees (my great-aunt really, but we never bothered with that) who was going to visit some relatives. I stayed and talked to her for a long time. I had started writing and playing the piano by that time and she implored me to take advantage of my youth to explore and find out what I wanted to do with my life. I paid little attention to that conversation at the time, but the older I get the more important that exchange becomes in my mind. “Don’t forget,” she implored to her slightly confused great-nephew. But I didn’t forget.

While I already lived in the city, when I was old enough, I – and my father with his magic pliers – fixed up a car for my first ride. It was a 1961 white Plymouth Belvedere with push button transmission. It was slightly rusted and usually ran either slow or very, very fast, but it got me around. But more importantly, I came into that world and rode that wave of familial bonds of love to become who I am today.

So as many of us gather together – in person or virtually – on Thanksgiving Day, I look at that photo and once again disappear into those familial bonds of love with one glance. So what will I do on Thanksgiving Day when I am away from the many people in that photo who are either far away or no longer with us? I will look at this remarkable photo, listen to the many tales it has to tell and give thanks.