Rep. Marc Veasey “This sucker’s quick,” self-proclaimed “car guy,” President Biden said back in May when he drove the all-new F-150 Lightning at Ford’s facility in Dearborn, Michigan. Electric vehicles (EVs) are great for the environment, offer an excellent driving experience, and are often cheaper to use and maintain than gas vehicles. Rep. Marc Veasey, […]

Want to Read More? FWBP Insiders get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Become an Insider Already an Insider? log in View this article for Free