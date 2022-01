We’re starting 2022 at the Business Press just about the way we ended 2021 – listening to Debbie Cooley, an award winner of ours but more importantly a take-no-prisoners entrepreneur who started her own business when she got tired of watching men get promoted while she outperformed them in sales. In 1999, with just $10,000 […]

Want to Read More? FWBP Insiders get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Become an Insider Already an Insider? log in View this article for Free