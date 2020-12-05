Richard Connor: Fort Worth Piers into future, sees City Hall

What would Marvin Girouard think?

He was CEO and oversaw creation of what is now known as the Pier 1 Building. It opened amid much fanfare in 2004 and if a building not yet 20 years old can become iconic overnight this one did. Along with the RadioShack campus that was built around the same time, the Pier 1 headquarters, glistening and literally bright with lights shining into the Fort Worth sky, was a benchmark for a new and robust commercial real estate market.

Then came the financial crisis of 2008 and drastic changes in retailing. Now both Pier 1 and RadioShack are gone. Girouard passed away suddenly last spring, another leader lost to our community.

While he never intended the building to become City Hall my guess is Girouard would be amused but proud that his project will be at the center of Fort Worth civic life for a long, long time.

One thing about the purchase of the building by the city is clear. It will be a fitting, attractive and flashy symbol of a city that’s the 13th largest in the U.S. and continues to grow by leaps and bounds. Early reaction on social media suggested that denizens of the usually self-satisfied metropolis to our east – where City Hall is so weird-looking it found its way into a science fiction movie – were green with envy.

If what we are told is true, and we have no reason to believe it isn’t, the purchase will consolidate offices, relocate departments all under one roof and save “tens of millions” by avoiding the cost of building a new, long-needed City Hall complex.

“This purchase is a more economical solution to meet the space needs of the 13th largest city, as well as allow for more city services to be in one convenient location for residents,” said City Manager David Cooke. “While the purchase of an existing property was not part of the city’s original plan, purchasing this property provides a solution to the city’s real estate needs sooner without new construction and will result in savings for taxpayers for years to come.”

Sounds good. There is one problem, though.

So far, the public has not seen real and detailed financial numbers on the savings and efficiencies the city says will be gained by buying the Pier 1 building. We’ve been told the purchase price will be less than the price paid by the last buyer – $87 million – but we have not been told the exact purchase price. We have been told the estimated cost of the campus that was being planned with new construction was $200 million. But we do not have the details.

Mayor Betsy Price’s statement on the purchase was lofty but vague.

“As we have begun to plan for the renovation of City Hall, the cost-savings provided by the purchase of this building is simply too significant to pass up,” Price said. “This is a prudent financial decision, and I am proud of the City of Fort Worth’s fiscal responsibility, forward thinking and strategic investment.”

There is another issue that might give some taxpayers pause. The city plans to pay for the building with “tax anticipation notes,” a state-authorized financing mechanism that saves the city the trouble of asking voters to approve the purchase in a bond election. If, as expected, the City Council approves the plan at its Dec. 15 meeting, the city can just go ahead with the purchase, whether taxpayers like it or not. Done deal.

Government works best when there is transparency. Personally, I believe both Price and Cooke are hard-working, straight-shooting folks. I just wish they had provided a more detailed explanation of why this is good for the city.

The Business Press had an editorial board meeting to discuss the project. I thought I was watching one of those cable TV channels, CNN or Fox, where the panelists all interrupt and scream at one another.

Not all of my colleagues see this potential purchase through my rose-colored glasses.

I disagree with some of their assumptions but the questions they believe need to be answered are legitimate, beginning with the most basic and simple one: how much is the city paying for the Pier 1 building?

The devil is always in the details and right now we need details.

Richard Connor is president and publisher of the Fort Worth Business Press. Contact him at rconnor@bizpress.net

