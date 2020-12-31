Richard Connor: Goodbye 2020

Reflections on 2020 will bubble up like Champagne as the year ends and they will be gone just as swiftly as we focus on 2021.

Simply put, it was a year when life changed for everyone all around the world. Life as we knew it a year ago may never be the same. We could count the ways, but why? We’ve lived it. We know it already.

Those changes were not all grim and bad. Like many, I downsized and rid myself of any number of personal items and a way of living for 70 years. I am traveling light these days and I will continue to discard non-essential things, some of which were dominant in my life.

I have a handwritten note to myself on my writing desk with quotes from the late poet Gary Snyder.

Stay together

Learn the flowers

Go light.

And another:

Stop Somewhere.

I expect to wear a mask for a long time to come even after I get the vaccine, an event most of us hope for but still have no idea when it will come. For many, that shot will embolden them to try to go back to living what we once considered normal. I believe that is sheer folly.

Some businesses will never recover from the pandemic but will hopefully be able to reinvent themselves in order to provide jobs and services. We’ve learned that many, many businesses operate on margins so small they cannot survive a drastic downturn in commerce.

Aside from downsizing I learned to live more quietly and in many ways have come to enjoy an almost solitary existence. I stay in touch with my co-workers through Zoom and Teams meetings, so much so that I complain about the meetings being intrusive. I have missed holidays with family but in the course of the year I have also spent more time with my family than in many years. What a blessing.

Despite the strangeness of online and virtual classrooms I have benefited from watching a daughter and grandchildren enjoy the learning that accompanies college life.

The disruptions in my life do not compare with those of others. I did not lose my job, my home, or a family member to COVID although I lost two friends to the disease.

In business and in life the most important question to answer in good times and in bad is: What do we do next?”

We adapt and innovate and fight back. We embrace kindness. We focus on working for equality in race and gender. The alternative, to give up, is no alternative.

Let’s move on by living with the reality of change and finding the joys that can come from living in the present and celebrating those simple things that can make us happy and productive.

Goodbye 2020. 2021, here we come.