Surely there is an ark on the way to our not-so-little Texas town of Fort Worth. Get on board if you see it. Rain. Rain. Rain. And then for good measure more rain. If you’re stuck inside you might want to ponder the symbolism of rain in Ernest Hemingway’s novels, most notably A Farewell to […]

Want to Read More? FWBP Insiders get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Become an Insider Already an Insider? log in