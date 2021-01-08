Richard Connor: On a day of darkness, one shining moment

On a day, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, that none of us will ever – not simply “not soon enough” but ever – forget, our nation’s Capitol was invaded and taken over by thugs. President Donald Trump’s citizen-hillbilly-militia broke into what was previously believed to be one of the most secure buildings in America and temporarily managed to halt the democratic process inside its historic chambers.

In the end, thankfully, democracy prevailed as Congress reconvened in late-night defiance of mob rule to accept and affirm the Electoral College votes electing Joe Biden as the 46th president of the United States.

When the Senate finally got back to work after the Capitol had been secured, the best speech was delivered by Georgia Republican Kelly Loeffler, who one day earlier had lost a runoff election to retain the seat she gained by appointment in 2019 after Sen. Johnny Isakson resigned for health reasons.

Loeffler had been a Trump loyalist who stubbornly supported the lame-duck president’s claims that the November presidential election was stolen from him by conniving Democrats in several states, including Georgia. A month ago I watched her entire televised debate with her Democratic opponent in the Georgia runoff, Raphael Warnock. She was vacuous and mean-spirited, devoid of substance.

Before Congress was so rudely interrupted by marauding protesters, Loeffler had planned to object to her state’s electoral votes, joining the effort by a number of Republicans in the Senate and the House of Representatives to undermine the counting of electoral votes and force Congress to appoint a commission to study Trump’s baseless claims of rampant cheating in the election.

But in my eyes, the soon-to-be former senator rose to the occasion by changing her mind in the aftermath of lawlessness and chaos:

“When I arrived in Washington this morning, I fully intended to object to the certification of the electoral votes. However, the events that have transpired today have forced me to reconsider and I cannot now, in good conscience, object to the certification of these electors. The violence, the lawlessness and siege of the halls of Congress are abhorrent and stand as a direct attack on the very institutions my objection was intended to protect, the sanctity of the American democratic process.”

There was more – she couldn’t resist making one last pitch for election integrity – but that was the essence of it and it put her Trump-backing colleagues on notice that the debate was over and they had lost.

Speeches by most other senators that night were pure grandstanding, self-congratulatory blather, each trying to appear more erudite than the other as they quoted Abraham Lincoln (Honest Abe seemed to be the speechwriters’ favorite as they scoured Bartlett’s Familiar Quotations), Winston Churchill and John Adams, among others, while reminding us of Roman Empire history and the War of 1812.

Save it boys (the Senate is mostly a boys club) and do something. Take a stand.

Loeffler simply stood up and said, through the look on her face if not in so many words, I’ve just lived through the horror of mob violence incited by Donald Trump and I now disavow any allegiance.

If I lived in Georgia I still wouldn’t vote for her, but I’d thank her, give her a lift if she was walking, buy her a beer, shake her hand (or I would have, before COVID-19 eclipsed that social interaction).

And let’s put her in contrast to our pathetic, sycophantic, and coattail-riding Ted Cruz. What an embarrassment to Texas. A severe critic of Trump when they were both running for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016, Cruz now wants Trump’s base for his own ambitions and so he joined the chorus on vote fraud, objecting to Arizona’s electoral votes shortly before all hell broke loose in the Capitol – and sticking to his guns after the crisis ended.

We’ve seen the disgusting photos of the Tuesday mob and their faces and those images answered at least one question.

Why did Cruz grow that silly beard?

So he could fit in, meld, with the Trump base. Those morons looked like the group in the bar scene of the first Star Wars movie. Actually, they looked worse, deranged. Adios, Ted. If you’re thinking of running for president four years from now, or even for re-election to the Senate, you’ll have a hard time explaining the way you conducted yourself on Jan. 6, 2021.

All Trump apologists, in fact – not just in government but in business –should be held accountable for their culpability in propping up the bullying, lying narcissist Donald Trump as he went about the daily task of undermining democracy over the last four years. The New York Times’ Andrew Ross Sorkin has a great take on that aspect of the Trump era called “What About the Enablers?” that you can read on the Times website.

At the end of an incredibly sad day watching Congress literally overrun by racist, un-American hooligans something struck me. We watched in horror what transpired in Washington when government was brought to a halt but then we maybe had a drink, ate dinner, and watched a movie. That is how numb we have become to the constant, daily chaos created by the worst president in history.

This is not just anti-Trump rhetoric. We have a madman in the White House. With just days remaining before Biden’s inauguration, it’s unlikely the country will send Trump packing by way of impeachment or the 25th Amendment, which provides for removal of a president who is incapacitated or otherwise unfit to serve. The Business Press has called for him to resign but we’re not hopeful he will heed our plea.

Still, like Kelly Loeffler, we can stand up in resistance to the madness – and we can hope and pray our democracy will be able to withstand the final hours of Trumpism.