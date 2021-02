The first major endorsement in Fort Worth’s mayoral campaign broke from the gate while the other horses were still loading. Congresswoman Kay Granger’s endorsement of city councilman Brian Byrd for mayor took some by surprise and well it should have. A year ago, Byrd was quietly looking to raise money for a possible run against […]

