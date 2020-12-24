Richard Connor: Sweet or sour, Christmas traditions are important

Sometimes you have to keep traditions alive. Even if they taste bad.

Mother made oyster stew each Christmas Eve. I hated it but after the family ate we were allowed to open one present. Grin, bear, and swallow it.

In our family I talked a lot. Still do. The same number of folks did not listen to me then, either.

Boldly one year when in my teens they listened when I announced I did not care for oyster stew. My two brothers agreed with my assessment of the traditional meal.

“I don’t really like making it,” my mother chimed in.

End of the oyster stew on Christmas Eve, which I always imagined was a New England thing. I was surprised when a cowboy friend by way of South Dakota and living in Waco described to me his traditional oyster stew for Christmas. I took him at his word that the oysters were real and not of the Rocky Mountain variety. Those are more plentiful in the West.

My own traditional Christmas meal is lobster stew, and the family loves it. I share the recipe only with family. A friend recently said he loves lobster bisque. Was that what I was cooking?

“Bisque,” I said with derision in my tone. “Wimpy.”

I want butter, lots of butter, and huge chunks of lobster. Pour on the cream.

Last week I ordered some food for Thanksgiving at a small market. I said it was food for one.

“Feel sorry for me?” I joked, feigning a forlorn look.

“Nope,” deadpanned the server. “You look happy enough to me.”

She was right.

Like many in our country I will be by myself on Christmas, socially distanced by miles and miles. And I am not bereft. For one thing, I have learned during these times that solitude is kind of nice. Actually, my comfort level with living alone is in some ways frightening.

If I am writing REDRUM on the doors in a few weeks I will have taken it a bridge too far. But for now, it’s all okay.

I am making my lobster stew like I always do. I’ll have enough to freeze for next Christmas. My house is decorated like the old FAO Schwarz in New York.

Traditions are important, as are routines. We can wear masks and be socially distanced but as we have learned we don’t have to stop living. And we can choose to be happy or not. I choose the former.

If nothing else we have learned a lot about ourselves during the pandemic. Among those things for me is that I can live with less of virtually everything I had. We’ve cleaned closets, thrown away things, downsized, learned to cook again, and also learned that takeout from our favorite restaurants is good and fun.

And we can hang on to our traditions and create new routines. Keep yours. Celebrate them.

Right now, my only regret is that I did not hang in there with mother’s oyster stew. My tastes are more refined, and I’m less rigid. I might even like it, or be better at pretending I do.

Merry Christmas. Feliz Navidad.