Richard Connor: The debate was an embarrassment – but you knew that

Editor’s note: This column was written for publication in the October 5-18 print issue of the Fort Worth Business Press, before President Trump revealed he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Sorry, but let me tell you something you already know. The first presidential debate was a disaster and a national embarrassment.

And I guess if you are a hard-core Trump loyalist you might have even enjoyed his lack of playing by the debate rules, his constant interruptions, his petty, schoolyard-like taunts, and blatant bullying.

At his best he was not “presidential” and at his worst he was boorish, childish and bellicose – but, then again, there are folks who like that about him.

What he did to ruin the chance for an important political discussion, though, just wasn’t cool.

The debate became what Fox News anchor Chris Wallace, the moderator, has called “a terrible missed opportunity.”

Wallace lost complete control of the debate and he gets a pass on this one because, as he has said, he had never experienced anything to compare with what happened on the debate stage in Cleveland. He could not have prepared for the fiasco we watched.

Most of the polls say Joe Biden won – but won what?

Because of the yelling and the rudeness, it was impossible to watch the debate and believe you learned anything that you didn’t already know.

Approval ratings for the candidates skewed about the same as poll numbers for the election, 48% for Biden and 41% for Trump. So, the needle did not move.

There is talk of changing the rules for the next two debates, but the only real solution seems clear: Put each man in an enclosed cubicle and shut off the microphone of each if they interrupt.

That will not happen, and Trump is on record as opposing any changes to the rules he so flagrantly ignored in the first debate.

Civility is what’s needed but, let’s face it, we live in an uncivil and troubled time. White police killing black people. Riots in the streets. Fellow citizens contemptuously refusing to wear masks to contain the spread of COVID-19. Airlines going bankrupt and laying off thousands. Even the great Disney company, the darling of the entertainment industry, is laying off 28,000 employees.

Times have changed. The first U.S. presidential debate disseminated to a nationwide audience was a May 1948 radio face-off between New York Gov. Thomas Dewey and former Minnesota Gov. Harold Stassen, who were among the candidates seeking the Republican nomination to take on Democratic President Harry Truman. They debated in traditional and, by some accounts tedious, debate club style whether or not the Communist Party should be outlawed in this country. Dewey won the debate and the nomination but of course famously lost to Truman in the November election.

I was a baby then but I do recall later debates, some worth remembering and some not.

Those of us who have seen many presidential debates remember when quotable lines were not mean-spirited but witty and fun. Rarely if ever has a debate been seen as a turning point in a presidential election, although the positive impression John F. Kennedy made on voters in the first of four televised debates between JFK and Vice President Richard Nixon in 1960 was widely believed to have given Kennedy a boost in a very close election.

Subsequent debates did give us some memorable moments, ranging from high-minded policy pronouncements to mildly amusing putdowns – but putdowns that almost always stayed within the bounds of civility. The good old days, you might say, and they’re apparently gone forever.

In that first Kennedy-Nixon debate, Kennedy compared his view of the country’s future to what he considered the stagnancy of the policies followed by the Eisenhower-Nixon administration:

“We can no longer afford to be second best. I want people all over the world to look to the United States again, to feel that we’re on the move, to feel that our high noon is in the future.”

Nixon, lo and behold, let him finish – without interrupting – then responded in the measured terms the country expected from a man seeking the highest office in the land.

During the 1984 Democratic primaries, former Vice President Walter Mondale took issue with opponent Gary Hart’s constant drumbeat of “new ideas” by borrowing a phrase from a Wendy’s hamburger commercial that was all the rage at the time:

“When I hear your new ideas, I’m reminded of that ad: ‘Where’s the beef?’ ”

He was smiling when he said it. It was funny, not mean.

Then there was the 1992 vice presidential debate that will always be remembered for the moment when Ross Perot’s running mate, retired Navy Admiral James Stockdale, took a potshot at himself by commenting on his relative obscurity on the national political scene.

When the moderator invited Stockdale to make an opening statement, the decorated Naval veteran and former prisoner of war looked into the camera, smiled, and said: “Who am I? Why am I here? I’m not a politician, everybody knows that.”

The comment was ridiculed in some circles but it broke the ice and earned Stockdale a big laugh and a round of applause from the audience.

When Al Gore was vice president in 1996 – and well-known for his concerns about climate change and other threats to the environment – he debated Republican presidential candidate Bob Dole’s running mate Jack Kemp, a former NFL quarterback.

“I’d like to start by offering you a deal, Jack,” Gore said. “If you won’t use any football stories, I won’t tell any of my warm and humorous stories about chlorofluorocarbon abatement.”

Kemp said he couldn’t even pronounce chlorofluorocarbon.

In 2008, Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton were seeking the Democratic nomination for president. Obama later said he did not mean to be offensive when he quipped: “You’re likable enough, Hillary.”

He and Clinton were jousting about Obama’s popularity and the perception that he was “more likable.” Obama’s barb was sarcastic but it was warm and fuzzy compared to Trump’s swipe at Clinton during a 2016 debate: “Such a nasty woman!”

Nasty or not, Clinton won the popular vote four years ago but lost the election to Trump. The word “likable” reads like an oxymoron in the same sentence with the name Donald Trump but he was evidently likable to enough voters to win a majority in the Electoral College, where U.S. presidential elections are decided.

The polls show Biden still ahead of Trump, but this campaign will continue to be bitter and divisive, the two additional debates will be fiascos, and the election results, if Biden wins, will be challenged. It will be a close race and the country will face more turmoil.

“This will not end well,” Trump said near the end of the debate as he predicted widespread abuse of mail-in ballots. There is no reason to expect any significant problems with mail voting but as for ending well – well, most of us are just anxious for it to end.

Richard Connor is president and publisher of the Fort Worth Business Press. Contact him at rconnor@bizpress.net