69.5 F
Fort Worth
Wednesday, November 25, 2020
Education COMMENTARY: Student debt in a stimulus package is not a good solution
Education COMMENTARY: Student debt in a stimulus package is not a good solution
EducationOpinion

COMMENTARY: Student debt in a stimulus package is not a good solution

By FWBP Staff
College education costs

Other News

Education

COMMENTARY: Student debt in a stimulus package is not a good solution

FWBP Staff -
Making education more affordable and accessible is critical to our future, but simple, across-the-board debt forgiveness is not the best policy. Student debt has been...
Read more
Business

Several local Walmart Supercenters remodeled in time for holidays

FWBP Staff -
Fort Worth and Arlington residents will soon get a first look at the newly remodeled Walmart Supercenters at 9500 Clifford Street, 8401 Anderson St....
Read more
Business

Retail trade group sees solid holiday sales despite pandemic

AP News -
By ANNE D'INNOCENZIO AP Retail Writer NEW YORK (AP) — The National Retail Federation, the nation's largest retail trade group, expects that holiday sales could...
Read more
Business

Grapevine company acquires San Antonio family business

FWBP Staff -
Grapevine-based Able Machinery Movers, a heavy machinery-moving and rigging company, announced Nov. 24 the acquisition of Diamond E Rigging, a family-owned rigging and heavy equipment relocation business...
Read more
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Making education more affordable and accessible is critical to our future, but simple, across-the-board debt forgiveness is not the best policy.

Ray Perryman, president and chief executive officer of The Perryman Group

Student debt has been a growing problem for years and needs to be thoughtfully addressed. Recently, there have been calls for some type of uniform debt relief as part of a stimulus package. That is not the best solution.

Many graduates (or worse, people who did not complete a higher education program) have been saddled with crippling burdens. It’s a bad situation, hampering the ability of those with large loans to get on with their financial lives.

Whether buying necessities or big-ticket items such as houses, excessive balances and high monthly payments can cause budgetary stress. On the other hand, it may also be viewed as an investment in personal human capital for future rewards, not unlike borrowing to open a business. 

There are legitimate points of disagreement.

Abuses occurred in the student loan system and some individuals did not have full and accurate information when making decisions. There are also students and families who worked very hard and made tough choices to save for college that would receive no benefit. Similarly, others who fully paid off loans would not be accommodated on an equitable basis. 
Making education more affordable and accessible is critical to our future, but simple, across-the-board debt forgiveness is not the best policy. Something of this magnitude deserves careful consideration to achieve optimal results. It should promote upward mobility and a more productive future workforce.  

Whatever your thoughts on the student loan issue, the much-needed stimulus package is not the place for it.
The purpose of a stimulus package is to STIMULATE – NOW! For example, if $10,000 in loan forgiveness is implemented (one of the proposals), there will not be an immediate corresponding boost to the economy. Instead, the benefit would be limited to the amount of monthly payments.
Moreover, because those with student loans, on average, are better educated, have higher incomes, and are more able to work remotely than the norm, they would more frequently save any modest supplemental gains. 

In contrast, a grant to a family or business in desperate straits would be rapidly spent, circulate through the economy, and help to keep the basic structure together.
There are currently millions of households facing eviction, foreclosure, and food insecurity, while thousands of small businesses have exhausted their resources as they struggle to survive.

There are also major industries, such as airlines, which are barely hanging on (yet vital to our future recovery and quality of life), and state and local governments facing massive budget shortfalls as demand for services soars. 
Stimulus funds allocated in these directions would bring immediate and essential benefits – they would actually STIMULATE!

Student debt needs substantial attention, but we need pandemic relief NOW!

M. Ray Perryman, Ph.D., is president and chief executive officer of The Perryman Group (www.perrymangroup.com), which has served the needs of over 2,500 clients over the past four decades.

close

Oh hi there 👋
It’s nice to meet you.

Sign up to receive awesome content in your inbox.

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Previous articleSeveral local Walmart Supercenters remodeled in time for holidays

Latest News

Opinion

Commentary: Empower future doctors by keeping medical education affordable

FWBP Staff -
Is going to medical school still a good investment? As the cost of medical education rises, some would-be future doctors are no doubt beginning...
Read more
Education

Literacy Accord of the city, the Fort Worth ISD and Read Fort Worth formalized

FWBP Staff -
Read Fort Worth, Fort Worth ISD and the City of Fort Worth have reaffirmed their commitment to assuring that FWISD PK-3rd grade students continue...
Read more
Opinion

Bill’s back and didn’t miss a beat; he’s still making readers mad

Bill Thompson -
“Bill is back,” the boss said in his column announcing my latest comeback as a columnist. Reader reaction was immediate: “Why would you run an...
Read more
Opinion

Robert Francis: Need some help, partner?

Robert Francis -
I needed some help on Sunday. I was stranded on the side of the road. It doesn’t happen often anymore. Cars are far more...
Read more
Education

A North Texas superintendent is openly defying the state mask mandate in schools. No one is stopping him.

Stacy Fernandez -
At Peaster Independent School District, 40 miles northwest of Fort Worth, Superintendent Lance Johnson has said masks are optional in his school district buildings...
Read more

© Fort Worth Business Press, P.O. Box 65, Fort Worth, TX 76101