By Caroline Harrison & Aaron Sigal Electronic onboarding of employees eases an extensive and document intensive process for employers. It can also cause many issues, the biggest when employees argue about whether they are bound to the electronic contracts they sign. Caroline Harrison The Texas Supreme Court (SCOTX) recently announced how employers can ensure enforceability […]

Want to Read More? FWBP Insiders get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Become an Insider Already an Insider? log in View this article for Free