Robert Francis: The Texas miracle feels a cool breeze

It must have been about 2003 or 2004. I know it was hot here in Texas. That narrows it down from mid-March to late October.

I had started covering the just blooming Barnett Shale natural gas play here in North Texas for the Fort Worth Business Press. The big player at the time was Devon Energy, the Oklahoma City-based company that had purchased the assets of Mitchell Energy. Company founder George Mitchell, as you may recall, had discovered the technique to economically extract natural gas from the shale formation underneath much of North Texas.

I began calling Devon weekly and they eventually asked me to tour some of their operations. It was a great education and I never felt better than when I was out in the field covering a story. Almost as an afterthought, Devon decided to throw in a tour of their natural gas processing plant in Bridgeport. That also included a stop at one of their favorite lunch places, Raymond’s BBQ. As we toured the plant in the heat, after a big barbecue meal, I’ll admit my attention was flagging. I love manufacturing plants, but I probably loved barbecue too much as the plant manager talked about all they did there, separating the liquids from the natural gas, etc.

When we went outside in the heat, they wanted to show me something. As hot as it was, there on several intersecting pipes was ice. Ice, as in the best thing to order at Sonic Drive-In on a hot day. There we stood in the blazing Texas sun looking up at pipes covered in ice. I asked how that was possible and they explained it. I don’t have a handy chemical processing textbook here to explain it to you, but basically, when the liquids are extracted from the natural gas it produces some ice crystals. As Jesse Pinkman said of Walter White’s recipe for meth on Breaking Bad, “Yeah, science.”

But really, it seemed a little like a miracle.

If you Google “natural gas processing plants” and select images, you can see several. It was the odd juxtaposition of the Texas heat and the ice that struck me. What a contrast. Surely, I thought, there’s some way to use that technology to relieve Texas – and Texans – of the sometimes suffocating heat.

I thought of that day as Texas remained stuck under a layer of ice, snow and cold and our heat sources seem as inadequate as our sources of cool often do during our many hot days.

For years, Texas has bragged – we’re good at this, maybe a little too good – about having our own energy grid. We even, sometimes seriously, talk about secession from the United States and tout our functioning and Lone Star-focused energy grid as an easy way to complete the separation. We’ve got oil, gas, wind and other energy sources of our own, many Texans say; no need for any help from other states less well-endowed with energy.

Sounds good. It’s fun to brag. Until this week. Nothing to brag about here as millions of Texans suffer with no power in a state that touts itself as the energy capital of America.

In August, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz mocked California in a tweet after the Golden State’s governor urged residents to conserve energy. Cruz said California was “unable to perform even basic functions of civilization, like having reliable electricity.” Oops. To be fair, the current Texas storm has humbled even Cruz and his polar vortex-sized ego. Confronted by his previous tweet, Cruz said: “I got no defense.”

When the power outages started this week, many tried to pin the blame on so-called “green” energy sources, solar and wind. Nice try, but that didn’t stick as it quickly became apparent that the majority of the problems came from traditional energy sources such as coal, natural gas and nuclear. Our energy overlords – the somewhat ironically named Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) – have failed us. The finger-pointing has become embarrassing. Local energy providers point at ERCOT, ERCOT points at local providers, local government officials point to ERCOT, state officials point to ERCOT. Many consumers can’t point because their cold fingers are in coat pockets.

We might also hark back to the painful days of 2011, when North Texas was all shined up pretty, set to show itself off as host to the Super Bowl. We had everything ready, plenty of Texas hospitality, beer, tacos and barbecue. Big smiles were everywhere. “Howdy, NFL! Welcome to North Texas! Get yer wallets out and spend!”

Unfortunately, we also had a week-long, Texas-sized ice storm and no one could move in our already mass transit-hobbled metropolitan area.

At that time, we told ourselves it was a once-in-a-lifetime situation, but we’d think about doing things better. Apparently, instead of thinking about it, we put it out of our minds. Since then, we’ve had 1,000 people move to Texas every day. That’s a lot of living spaces to heat and cool.

Now politicians, some of whom were in charge back in 2011, are calling for answers. It could be called a case of the pot calling the kettle black, but no one has any power to heat up the pot or the kettle.

We like to brag – as I’ve said, we’re good at it – about the Texas miracle. But it looks like we’ve depended a little too much on divine providence and not enough on putting some grey matter to work on how to keep that miracle from disappearing like a handful of sand trickling through our fingers.

My dad used to tell me a story about miracles. As a storm begins to build, a neighbor asks a man if he wants to come to their storm shelter. “No,” the man says, “God will provide.” As a tornado nears, another neighbor stops by, “Sure you don’t want to come to our storm shelter?” “No,” the man says, “God will provide.” Then the tornado hits and kills the man. At the Pearly Gates, the man is angry. “I thought you were going to save me,” he says. St. Peter replies that he sent the man two neighbors to save him, but he turned them down.

It’s an old story, but it sure looks like it applies here. We’ve got that miracle. Heck, we’ve even got ice in the middle of Texas heat. But we’re going to waste it.

Texas got caught with its pants down. And, damn, that breeze is a cold one.