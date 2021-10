“Who’s going to lead our bonfire team this year?” was the question in the chapter room of TCU’s Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity in the first week of the fall 1971 semester. Not a man in the room raised his hand. John Fletcher Then came a voice from the back of the room: “Fletch’ll […]

Want to Read More? FWBP Insiders get unlimited access to all Insider content and much more. Become an Insider Already an Insider? log in View this article for Free