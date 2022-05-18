Standard Meat Company Names Robby Myers, CFA, as Chief Financial Officer

Ben Rosenthal, co-president and CEO of Standard Meat Company, a Dallas-Fort Worth-based meat company, today announced the addition of Robby Myers, CFA, to the company’s senior leadership team as its new chief financial officer.

Standard Meat is a family-owned meat processing and packaging company with plants in Dallas, Saginaw, Fort Worth, and Ponder, Texas. As an industry leader in quality and innovation, the company is a global supplier of custom meat portioning and packaging solutions for the foodservice and retail industries.

“As Standard Meat continues to grow and evolve, our staff processes must follow suit,” said Rosenthal. “Robby’s extensive experience in strategic financial planning will allow Standard Meat to remain on a solid financial footing with an eye to future growth and expansion of resources.”

As chief financial officer, Myers will oversee the strategic and day-to-day operations of Standard Meat’s finance, accounting, and information technology teams. He will be Standard Meat’s chief point of contact with banks, auditors, and compliance service providers. Myers also will oversee the information technology department’s “Risk Management Framework,” designed to ensure the integrity of Standard Meat’s information systems.

- Advertisement -

As part of senior leadership, Myers will help develop Standard Meat’s long-term strategic growth plan, designed to ensure the company’s ongoing and future success across all facilities and within individual departments.

“Robby brings a wealth of experience and talent to Standard Meat,” said Ashli Rosenthal Blumenfeld, Standard Meat co-president. “He is the right person to help lead Standard Meat into the future. He will ensure continued financial integrity, which will allow us to continue to grow and provide even better service to our customers.”

Before joining Standard Meat, Myers held various financial positions at Emerge Energy Services/Superior Silica Sands, culminating with service as chief financial officer. In all, Myers has more than a decade of progressively responsible financial experience at various levels. Myers holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from The University of Texas at Austin and the Chartered Financial Analyst designation from the CFA Institute.

About Standard Meat Company

Standard Meat Company is a multi-generational protein packaging and portioning company headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas. Founded in 1935, the innovative business serves a variety of foodservice needs from their four north Texas plants. Pioneers in steak cutting, Standard Meat Company is a recognized expert in meat science, food safety and quality assurance, culinary trends, purchasing, and packaging.