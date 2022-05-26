TCC magazine wins Award of Excellence

The Lens, a magazine produced by Tarrant County College’s Department of Corporate Solutions & Economic Development, received the 2022 Award of Excellence in the category of “Corporate Identity – Print Collateral” during the 28th Annual Communicator Awards competition. Shannon Bryant, TCC’s Executive Vice President for Corporate Solutions & Economic Development, serves as the Editor-In-Chief for the publication.

The Communicator Awards is considered one of the largest and most competitive awards programs honoring creative excellence for communications professionals. This year’s competition included over 4,000 entries received from across the U.S. and around the world. The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts, an invitation-only member-based organization of leading professionals from various disciplines of the visual arts dedicated to embracing progress and the evolving nature of traditional and interactive media, judges and administers the Communicator Awards.

“The Lens is focused specifically on workforce and economic development issues in a unique and progressive way. In today’s world, it is imperative for businesses to have a qualified workforce and employee empowered culture,” said Bryant. “The Lens is intended to help encourage leaders of businesses to think differently about their employees. Our number one asset is our people. Through formalized knowledge-sharing and learning, we can boost morale, improve productivity and maintain positive recruitment and retention. Receiving this award is an absolute honor and a proof the content is of high importance to the future of our workforce.”

The group publisher, who’s the former editor-in-chief of American Way magazine, added: “The Lens is the first magazine in the state to be produced by a community college with editorial focused on workforce issues. That undertaking in itself was a smart, bold decision by TCC, emblematic of the innovative way that colleges address external communications,” said Dr. Adam Pitluk of Midwest Luxury Publishing, the company that publishes The Lens.

- Advertisement -

“It is amazing that a magazine produced to address regional economic issues not only won an international marketing and communications award from the largest and most storied academy in the country, but that Shannon Bryant and her team did it with just the second issue of the magazine, said Pitluk. “I’ve been in journalism and publishing for more than 20 years and worked on some large titles, and I’ve never seen such a meteoric rise of a publication to prominence like I have with The Lens. Winning a Communicator award is the best ‘here we are’ announcement in the publishing industry.”

The Award of Excellence is the Communicator Awards’ highest honor and past winners include Forbes, The Walt Disney Company Europe & Africa, Mattel, State Farm, Philips, T-Mobile and PepsiCo.

About The Lens

First published in May 2021, The Lens is distributed three times a year to Tarrant County executives, business leaders and economic development offices and has a circulation of over 15,000. Each issue features profiles of local business leaders and articles on topics such as educating and diversifying workforces, trends affecting companies in Tarrant County and throughout the Dallas/Fort Worth area and “real talk” on important issues like work-life balance.

- Advertisement -

About Corporate Solutions & Economic Development

The mission of Tarrant County College Office of Corporate Solutions & Economic Development is to provide customized solutions for business and industry and relevant job training to ensure the surrounding community has an educated and skilled workforce.