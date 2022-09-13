Texas Health receives national patient safety award￼

Texas Health Resources has received the 2022 American Society for Health Care Risk Management (ASHRM) Patient Safety Award. The award honors organizational excellence in patient safety and celebrates the efforts of risk management professionals in promoting patient safety.

“We are proud to receive this recognition for the proactive work we have done to implement training, tools and strategies designed to help keep our patients safe and work toward zero preventable harm,” said Barclay Berdan, CEO, Texas Health.

“Our team members are committed to speaking up for safety so we can continue to make improvements in patient care,” said Mary Robinson, chief nursing officer of Reliable Health.

ASHRM will present the award to Texas Health on Sept. 13 at the association’s annual conference in Boston.