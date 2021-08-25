2,000-home, 565-acre residential development set for Crowley

The Nehemiah Company, the developer of award-winning Viridian in Arlington, has purchased Karis, a 565-acre residential development site in Crowley.

The Arlington-based company plans to build a phased 2,000-home master-planned community on the site that will also include — upon full build-out — public parks, a fully integrated trail system, two amenity centers and a new elementary school.

The Nehemiah Company purchased the site from the Bauer family of Minnesota. Damon Tanck with the Watson Law Firm in Dallas handled the transaction for both parties.

The site is located south of downtown Fort Worth, situated between Interstate 35W and Chisholm Trail Parkway, and just north from downtown Crowley, providing easy commuting access for future residents to employment, restaurants and retail, said John Jordan of The Nehemiah Company and project manager of Karis.

In the first phase of Karis, the property will feature an on-site elementary school, positioning it as a destination for families, he said. Also integrated into the first phase design are several parks and trails and the first of two amenity centers.

Each new phase includes additional outdoor amenities, and there is a future trail connection with the Crowley park system. Benbrook Lake and Crowley Recreation Center are nearby, adding to the community’s desirability by those with active lifestyles, Jordan said.

The Nehemiah Company, which specializes in master-planned communities and luxury rental communities, manages Viridian, a 2,000-acre, top-selling master-planned community. Karis — the Greek word for grace, kindness and life — will follow the same highly amenitized, community-oriented and rooted-in nature design concepts as Viridian and will offer various home options for buyers, Jordan said.

“Phase one, with 327 homesites, has planned pricing starting at the low $200s to the $480s, with lots ranging from townhomes to 70-ft homesites. It features a line-up of high-quality homebuilders — Cadence, Village Homes, Highland Homes and David Weekley. Sales are expected to begin in fall 2022.,” Jordan said.

“Since 2018, we have collectively been envisioning a high-quality and timeless community with our city council and county commissioners. We are grateful to have been encircled by public support and look forward to being a component of Crowley’s community plan,” said Robert Kembel, President of The Nehemiah Company.

“Karis represents an opportunity to develop a highly-amenitized ‘live-play’ environment with significant community-oriented infrastructure elements in a high-growth area of the Arlington/DFW metroplex,” Kembel said.

Also in Arlington, The Nehemiah Company is developing a luxury apartment community, Arlington Commons, along Lamar Blvd, offering 1,400 homes in four phases.