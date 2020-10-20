400 acre site sold in Cedar Hill, Midlothian for homes, commercial development

The site’s rolling terrain with changes in topography up to 300 feet allows the future master-planned community to feature spectacular views in multiple directions.

The site also benefits from the future Loop 9 that is scheduled to begin construction in Fall 2027, it will begin at the intersection of Lake Ridge Parkway and Highway 67 then extend east to Interstate 35 providing increased mobility and accessibility in the region.

Jordan Cortez and Mason John of Vanguard REA represented an out-of-state owner who acquired the site over 20 years ago. The purchaser, Walton Global Holdings Ltd., a subsidiary of Walton International Group who plans to develop a community featuring single-family homes as well as potential commercial uses.

“The purchaser was selected over multiple competing offers based on not only the strong terms of their offer, but also their closing reputation for projects of this size. Walton closed on time at the contractual price without any entitlements in-place. Walton recognized a unique opportunity to create a spectacular development taking advantage of the Site’s natural features and close proximity to Highway 67. The future Loop 9 thoroughfare was also appealing to Walton as it is expected to spur other larger scale developments in the area.” said Jordan Cortez, Managing Principal of Vanguard REA.