Tuesday, October 26, 2021
Real Estate

AIA Fort Worth honors eight with awards

FWBP Staff
🕐 1 min read
The Bill R. Johnson CTE Center courtesy VLK

The American Institute of Architects Fort Worth held their annual Excellence in Architecture Design Awards jury on Tuesday, October 19, at The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. Of the 34 projects submitted by local architects, jurors Javier Sánchez, of JSa in Mexico City, along with Chudi Abajue, AIA, of IBI Group in Houston and Mike McGlone, AIA, of Alamo Architects in San Antonio, selected eight projects for awards.

The 2021 Recipients

Honor Awards

  • Bill R. Johnson CTE Center – VLK Architects
  • Levitt Center – Ibañez Shaw Architecture

Merit Awards

  • Burgher Haggard – GFF Architects
  • Robin Road Residence – Ibañez Shaw Architecture
  • Jetta Operating Company – Bennett Partners
  • Overton Park Elementary School – Bennett Partners
  • Tarrant County College District Office Relocation – Bennett Partners

Studio Awards

  • Center for Transforming Lives Campus – Bennett Partners
  • 2021 Jurors:
    • Javier Sanchez  JSa  Mexico City
    • Chudi Abajue, AIA IBI Group Houston
    • Mike McGlone, AIA Alamo Architects  San Antonio

Check out photos of the honored projects.

And view the event as well.

AIA Fort Worth will be having a showing of The Human Scale at Coyote Drive-In on Wednesday, October 27 at 7 PM. Coyote Drive In is at 223 Northeast 4th StreetFort Worth 76164.

FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

