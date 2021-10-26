AIA Fort Worth honors eight with awards

The American Institute of Architects Fort Worth held their annual Excellence in Architecture Design Awards jury on Tuesday, October 19, at The Modern Art Museum of Fort Worth. Of the 34 projects submitted by local architects, jurors Javier Sánchez, of JSa in Mexico City, along with Chudi Abajue, AIA, of IBI Group in Houston and Mike McGlone, AIA, of Alamo Architects in San Antonio, selected eight projects for awards.

The 2021 Recipients

Honor Awards

Bill R. Johnson CTE Center – VLK Architects

Levitt Center – Ibañez Shaw Architecture

Merit Awards

Burgher Haggard – GFF Architects

Robin Road Residence – Ibañez Shaw Architecture

Jetta Operating Company – Bennett Partners

Overton Park Elementary School – Bennett Partners

Tarrant County College District Office Relocation – Bennett Partners

Studio Awards

Center for Transforming Lives Campus – Bennett Partners

Check out photos of the honored projects.

And view the event as well.

AIA Fort Worth will be having a showing of The Human Scale at Coyote Drive-In on Wednesday, October 27 at 7 PM. Coyote Drive In is at 223 Northeast 4th StreetFort Worth 76164.