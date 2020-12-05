Allied Electronics & Automation doubles Fort Worth Distribution Center capacity

Allied Electronics & Automation, a high-service distributor of automation and control, electronic, electrical, mechanical, and maintenance products, has completed an expansion of its North American distribution center in Fort Worth that adds more than 200,000 square feet of space and a full complement of the latest digital order fulfillment center technology from global intelligent automation solutions provider KNAPP.

Designed from the ground up with input from customers and suppliers, the expansion doubles Allied’s capacity, employing high-density storage and retrieval automation and advanced packaging solutions, with additional space to double capacity in the future, the company said in a news release.

“Adoption of commercial and industrial automation continues to grow at an incredible pace, and with this significant investment in expanding our main facility, we are making good on our promise to be the distributor of choice for our customers and suppliers,” said Ken Bradley, president of the Americas Region for Allied Electronics and Automation.

Allied’s newly expanded distribution center features 520,000 square feet of total warehouse footprint, including current capacity, for 400,000 unique SKUs and space to double to 800,000 SKUs in the future.

An automated new will call center to facilitate rapid pickups for local customers.

“For our customers, the new facility expands the depth and breadth of our ready-to-ship inventory, ensuring orders are filled quickly and accurately. Our suppliers will benefit from increased inventory capacity and throughput, and our employees will have a bright, safe, modern workplace where they can further enhance their skills on the very latest in supply chain technology,” said Bradley. “Adding high-density storage and automated custom box erector machines in the new facility also reduces packaging waste and lowers energy usage from a sustainability standpoint.”

“The solution developed in partnership with Allied Electronics & Automation was crafted in a unique and collaborative way, resulting in a highly efficient and effective facility expansion,” said Josef Mentzer, CEO of KNAPP North America. “The project was focused on aligning precisely with the needs of the company’s customers and other stakeholders, and all will benefit immensely from this investment in the future.”

