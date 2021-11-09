Apex Capital moves headquarters downtown as leasing heats up

Apex Capital Corp., a leading freight factoring company for the trucking industry, is relocating its headquarters to downtown Fort Worth.

The company has signed a lease for 61,944 square feet of office space across three floors in the Bank of America Tower in downtown Fort Worth.

“Apex was founded in a small, rented room on Cockrell Avenue,” said David Baker, CEO of Apex Capital Corp. “Today, we are a top factoring company in the U.S. that is recognized as one of the best companies to work for in Texas and Fort Worth. We are a homegrown success story with more than 300 employees who will enjoy all the amenities of working in City Center and the conveniences that are just steps away in downtown Fort Worth. We are super excited about relocating downtown and we look forward to moving into the Bank of America Tower in 2022.”

Apex Capital Corp.’s headquarters relocation brings the company from just outside the downtown corridor in West Fort Worth into Fort Worth’s CBD. Pat McDowell and Matt Montague with JLL Fort Worth represented Apex Capital Corp. Robert Gamblin represented City Center Management.

Founded in 1995, Apex Capital specializes in helping small to medium-sized trucking companies. Nationally known for its world-class customer service, Apex buys freight invoices while nurturing its clients’ trucking companies to ensure long-term success. Apex offers clients an array of benefits and services designed to assist them in day-to-day back-office support.

“We look forward to welcoming Apex Capital Corp, the largest Class A lease signed in downtown Fort Worth this year,” said Johnny Campbell, President and CEO of City Center. “The Apex relocation continues the rhythm of new leases advancing within downtown and City Center. Moves such as this exemplify the development and vibrancy here that is inviting to corporations and supports the flight to quality many office tenants are seeking. Our convenient location in downtown, elite management team, and the many amenities offered within the buildings will provide a superb environment for them to thrive.”

“Not only is downtown a safe, walkable, and convenient location within the metroplex, it’s remarkably efficient and vibrant,” said Andy Taft, president of Downtown Fort Worth Inc. “City Center is positioned perfectly in the heart of downtown and is an excellent place to conduct business.”

City Center Fort Worth has also signed new leases with several companies including BNY Mellon; Brown PC; Daniel, Moore, Evans, Biggs, Decker and Smid; Alston & Bird; and Truist Bank/CRC Group.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation, known as BNY Mellon, is an American investment banking services holding company headquartered in New York City. BNY Mellon was formed from the merger of The Bank of New York and the Mellon Financial Corporation in 2007. They opened a Fort Worth office with 6,270 square feet of space last month in the Wells Fargo Tower.

The law office of Brown PC opened for business in the Wells Fargo Tower last month with 2,650 square feet. The boutique law firm represents clients in complex, tax, and white-collar defense litigation.

Daniel, Moore, Evans, Biggs, Decker and Smid, an association of Fort Worth criminal defense attorneys, has leased more than 4,300 square feet of space in the Bank of America Tower and is expected to move in by the end of November.

Alston & Bird LLP is an international global law firm with more than 800 lawyers in 13 offices throughout the United States, Europe, U.K., and Asia. Alston & Bird’s Fort Worth office in City Center will occupy 5,700 square feet in the Bank of America Tower. The firm is scheduled to move into the space in January 2022.

Truist Bank/CRC Group is the leading wholesale specialty insurance distributor in North America with more than $23.5 billion in annual written premiums, 4,300 employees, offices across the United States and Canada, and more than 90 years of delivering insurance solutions. The Fort Worth office in City Center’s Bank of America Tower will occupy 5,868 square feet. They plan to move into their new space in January 2022.

David Walters of CBRE represented Alston & Bird LLP, as well as the Truist Bank/CRC Group. Jack Huff of Transwestern represented Daniel, Moore, Evans, Biggs, Decker, and Smid. Robert Gamblin of City Center Management represented the Landlord in each of the new leases.

“Throughout 2020, we actively promoted the premier Class A office space in downtown Fort Worth, which resulted in increased prospect activity,” said Campbell. “Downtown Fort Worth continues to be a strong market and City Center has the two most iconic towers in the heart of the city. Our world-class buildings, flexible spaces, and amenities make the Wells Fargo and Bank of America Towers prime locations for businesses. We are once again seeing a strengthening interest in Class A office space in downtown Fort Worth which is contributing to a quicker recovery.”