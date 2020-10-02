71.6 F
Fort Worth
Friday, October 2, 2020
Architecture firm with Fort Worth office names new leadership, changes name

By FWBP Staff

ERA Design and Architecture has changed its name to EFG Design and Architecture Inc.

Cray Bauxmont-Flynn is the Tulsa firm’s new principal and chief operating officer. The 34-year industry veteran brings a global perspective to EFG, having worked on award-winning architectural projects across three continents.

“It’s like coming full circle for me,” Flynn said of his move to Tulsa. The 56-year-old architect grew up hearing tales of his Cherokee and Delaware tribal ancestors.

Working alongside EFG principal Donna Edmondson, Cray intends to build EFG into a regional architectural and design firm focusing on Native American projects across the continent. The Tulsa company has already opened an office in Fort Worth, with another under development in Las Vegas. Edmondson will use her extensive Native American contacts to focus on business development.

EFG has unveiled a new logo and website, www.edmondsonflynn.com. It also is expanding its Tulsa office in the Bank of America Center. That renovation project should be completed this fall.

The history of EFG dates back to 1956 with the opening of Larry Edmondson and Associates. This noted architect drew national attention for two acclaimed Smithsonian designs, the National Museum of the American Indian Cultural Resources Center and the National Museum of the American Indian. Larry played active roles in the American Indian Council of Architects and Engineers, the American Institute of Architects, and the National Council of Architectural Registration Boards.

In 2010, the firm entered a partnership with YWS America of Las Vegas, further expanding its reach in the Native American sector. Flynn joined YWS that same year as the firm’s global design director. With Edmondson’s death in 2017, Donna reorganized Larry Edmondson and Associates into ERA Design and Architecture. She then recruited Flynn to take over its leadership.

Flynn intends to use EFG as a platform to strengthen Native American tribes and economies.

“I want to help our people build businesses and create jobs through successful projects,” said Flynn. “I want to bring stories to life in a way that takes the visitor on an emotional journey through space. My designs achieve that. They embody passion and integrity while maintaining functionality and simplicity. This holistic approach, in which no detail is overlooked, instills projects with purpose and beauty in equal measure.”
www.edmondsonflynn.com

