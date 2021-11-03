Arlington apartment complex acquired

Leading commercial real estate firms Vertical Street Ventures, Invest in Multifamily, and Limitless Estates announce the joint acquisition of Garden Park Apartments in Arlington, a 252-unit apartment complex. The teams are led by Steven Louie, Jenny Gou, and Ronnie Gou of Vertical Street Ventures, Jon Winick of Invest in Multifamily, Kyle Mitchell of Limitless Estates, and alongside Partners Gil Ficke and Kathy Jang.

“We are excited to add Garden Park to our current portfolio and expand further into the Dallas Fort Worth Market. Texas continues to be a strong market for population and job growth” said Steven Louie, Managing Partner of Vertical Street Ventures. “As new residents arrive, we’re proud to provide housing solutions in areas of demand like Arlington. We are excited to improve and upgrade the Garden Park community and further serve the residents.”

Garden Park is a 252-unit institutional-quality apartment complex built in 1968 and partially renovated in 2020. This is a prime location in Arlington, which is considered to be the entertainment capital of Texas. It is three miles from the AT&T Stadium, home of the Dallas Cowboys, Globe Life Field, home of the Texas Rangers, and the Arlington Convention Center.

Garden Park’s amenities include a pool, brand-new playground, reserved parking, large outdoor patios, central barbecue area, fireplaces in selected units and an outdoor yoga space.

This is the fourth asset across multiple Texas markets to be added to the collective portfolio. Together, this team owns and operates more than 1,000 multifamily units worth over $130 million across Texas and Arizona. They are uniquely positioned to lead the optimization and growth of this property.