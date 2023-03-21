Arlington real estate firm rebrands, relocates to Fort Worth

Dodson Commercial Real Estate, a 39-year-old commercial real estate development firm based in Arlington, has rebranded to “Street Realty” and will soon relocate its headquarters to Fort Worth.

The moves are part of the company’s planned brand evolution under the direction of its new executive team led by Street Realty co-founders Ryan Dodson and Alex Bryant. The Street Realty offices – along with the company’s 15-plus employees – will be headquartered in a newly acquired building at 3909 Hulen Street in Fort Worth.

Street Realty has multiple projects currently in-the-works throughout the region, including:

The Vickery – acquisition, renovation, and rebranding of a 46,000-square-foot, four-story office building that will house the company’s headquarters at 3909 Hulen Street in Fort Worth.

The Val – development of a new 125-unit high-quality boutique multifamily community located at Hulen and Valentine Streets in Fort Worth.

The Shops at Ranch House – acquisition and renovation of a 16,000-square-foot center located at Ranch House Road and Interstate 20 in Willow Park.

The Shops at Alta Mere – acquisition and renovation of a 20,000-square-foot retail center located at Alta Mere and Interstate 30 in Fort Worth.

West Loop Business Park – development of a new 160,000-square-foot business park located near West Loop 820 and Clifford Street in White Settlement. The development will provide small bay office/warehouse space serving west Fort Worth and Parker County.

True North Mansfield – development of a new five-acre, 200-unit high-quality multifamily community located at North Street and Newt Patterson Road in downtown Mansfield.

Urban Union – continued redevelopment of downtown Arlington’s largest mixed-use district, featuring 140,000 square feet of office, apartment, retail, restaurant and bar space along East Front Street.

“Our new name, ‘Street Realty,’ reflects our collective passion for urban projects and is a fun play on the fact that all buildings are located on some sort of street,” Ryan Dodson said in a news release. “We also like to think of ourselves as having forward-thinking street smarts. And with our 39 years of commercial real estate experience and expertise, we’re ready to take Street to new heights.

“We’re not a start-up; we’re leveling up. Our goal is to become one of Tarrant County’s most respected and valued partners in real estate.”

Dodson, whose father Jerry Dodson originally founded the firm in 1984, said the rebranding effort was driven by the company’s growth, wide variety of projects and continued expansion of services.

The company started out as an Arlington-based property manager and developer. After Ryan Dodson joined the company in 2002, it expanded services and established a decades-long track record of successful residential and commercial projects, including notable redevelopment projects in downtown Arlington such as 404 Border, Block 300, and Urban Union.

In recent years, the company has become active throughout Fort Worth, including projects in South Main Village, Magnolia Village, The Foundry District and Clearfork. Dodson’s projects include notable customers such as The Bearded Lady, Nickel City, Salsa Limon, Fort Worth ENT, Fort Worth Locals, and Panther City Salon.

Alex Bryant joined the company in 2020 and brought with him years of commercial brokerage experience. He successfully launched a third-party services team under the Dodson Commercial Real Estate umbrella.

Bryant’s development experience includes the 2022 completion of the landmark Texas Wesleyan student housing project, The Rosedale, which garnered community-wide praise and filled a much-needed demand for modern on-campus student housing at the university. After joining forces in 2020, Dodson and Bryant ramped up their focus on urban projects with development of The 701, a 68,000-square-foot mixed-use project in Magnolia Village that is home to VLK Architects and Shinjuku Station, and will soon be joined by acclaimed Fort Worth chef Marcus Paisley’s newest restaurant, Walloon’s.

“Street Realty will carry on Dodson CRE’s mission of providing superior real estate services that exceed client expectations,” said Bryant. “We are so excited to announce our new brand and our move to Fort Worth as it marks a significant milestone for our company’s growth trajectory. We look forward to seeing what opportunities lie ahead for Street Realty as we set out on this new journey.”

For more information about Street Realty visit the company’s website.