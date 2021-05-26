Averitt adds new distribution, fulfillment center in Grand Prairie

Freight transportation and supply chain management company Averitt Express has opened a new distribution and fulfillment center in Grand Prairie, the company’s largest distribution center.

Located less than one mile from the company’s service center in Grand Prairie, the facility features 400,000 square feet of enclosed space to handle the flow and distribution of domestic and international freight and cargo.

“Our team is excited about expanding our presence and ability to serve a wider array of supply chain needs in one of the nation’s busiest freight hubs,” said Wayne Spain, Averitt’s president and chief operating officer. “Not only will this vast facility increase our service offerings in the region, but it will also create new jobs and help to better serve the state’s critical supply chain infrastructure.”

Within short proximity of Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Dallas Love Field, as well as nearby BNSF Railway and Union pacific Railroad intermodal depots, the new location will be equipped to handle the growing international shipping needs in the region.

“In addition to handling cargo that moves inland from the Port of Houston, Dallas is a major regional distribution point for products and materials that travel by rail and air via the West Coast,” said Spain. “From our new distribution center, we can move a large number of containers back and forth between ramps, process and store inventory, and then seamlessly distribute freight through our LTL and truckload networks to any point throughout North America.”

The new facility is Averitt’s largest distribution and center to be opened to date, raising the company’s total warehousing space to over 2.5 million square feet of space across more than 40 locations.

Averitt is celebrating 50 years of business in 2021. The Cookeville, Tennessee company has operated in Texas for more than 25 years. The company’s expansion in Houston follows the recent openings of new facilities in Atlanta, Greensboro and in Houston and Laredo.