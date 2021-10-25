Behind the Deal: The Briggs Freeman acquisition

One of the largest and most-successful residential real estate brokerages in North Texas, Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, has been acquired by Peerage Realty Partners, a Toronto-based private equity investors that has previously purchased three other affiliates of Sotheby’s. Big changes? Don’t expect them. Certainly not from the outside. The name of the brokerage will […]
