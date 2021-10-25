Monday, October 25, 2021
Behind the Deal: The Briggs Freeman acquisition

Robert Francis
Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty president Russ Anderson, left, and CEO Robbie Briggs at the brokerage’s Dallas/Turtle Creek office, October 12, 2021. Photograph by Brad Evans.
One of the largest and most-successful residential real estate brokerages in North Texas, Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, has been acquired by Peerage Realty Partners, a Toronto-based private equity investors that has previously purchased three other affiliates of Sotheby’s. Big changes? Don’t expect them. Certainly not from the outside. The name of the brokerage will […]

Robert Francis
Robert is a Fort Worth native and longtime editor of the Fort Worth Business Press. He is a former president of the local Society of Professional Journalists and was a freelancer for a variety of newspapers, weeklies and magazines, including American Way, BrandWeek and InformatonWeek. A graduate of TCU, Robert has held a variety of writing and editing positions at publications such as the Grand Prairie Daily News and InfoWorld. He is also a musician and playwright.

