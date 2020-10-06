78.6 F
Fort Worth
Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Big North Richland Hills development plans set to be revealed on Wednesday

By FWBP Staff
City Popint map from NRH

FWBP Staff
FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

Details of a key development in North Richland Hills will be unveiled on Wednesday, Oct. 7, when city officials and Centurion American Development Group lay out their vision for City Point.

The development, on land that was formerly part of North Hills Mall, is expected to be a mised0use project with single-family and townhomes, multifamily and commercial/retail.  North Richland Hills has built a new city hall and a public safety and municipal court complex on a part of the property.

According to information the project on the city’s website, the project consists of 52 vacant acres surrounding North Richland Hills City Hall on Boulevard 26 south of Loop 820. City Point is a planned development with a mix of uses including 70,000 square feet of commercial space along City Point Drive and a hotel on the corner of Boulevard 26 and Rodger Line Drive, according to the website. There will also be 370 single-family homes and approximately 400 multi-family residences.

The Master Developer of the site is Centurion American, who has also restored Dallas’ Statler hotel and is redeveloping Plano’s Collin Creek Mall.

