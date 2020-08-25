Bishop joins Lee & Associates

Bishop

Bryan Bishop has joined Lee & Associates Dallas/Fort Worth as an associate. Bishop joins Reed A. Parker’s team with a specialization on industrial tenant representation, project leasing, building sales, and investment properties in the Great Southwest (GSW) Commercial Real Estate Market. “We were very impressed with Bryan’s performance and work ethic during his internships. We are excited for him to join us full-time, and are enthused about him providing immediate value to our team,” said Parker.

A lifelong resident of North Texas, Bishop believes his experiences give him the perspective and first-hand understanding of the market and the needs of clients in the region. “My experience after completing two internships and working alongside industry leaders at Lee & Associates has immensely benefited me on a personal and professional level. I look forward to joining full-time and contributing to our reputable, award-winning office,” said Bishop.

Bishop has a Business Administration degree from Texas Tech University.