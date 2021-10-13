Briggs Freeman acquired by Canadian private equity investment firm

One of the largest and most-successful residential real estate brokerages in North Texas, Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty, has been acquired by Peerage Realty Partners, a Toronto-based private equity investors that has previously purchased three other affiliates of Sotheby’s.

Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty will continue to be led by CEO Robbie Briggs, brokerage president Russ Anderson and its leadership team. All will have meaningful participation in the future growth and development of the firm. There are no changes to the brokerage’s employees or staff, according to a news release from the firm. The name of the brokerage will remain the same. No price for the transaction was released.

“Our values and those of Peerage Realty Partners are fully aligned,” said CEO Briggs. “With a shared focus on providing a luxury service experience to all our clients, we will be able to further reinforce our presence in existing markets and build our business in new markets at home and internationally.

“Our confidence is amplified by the fact that Sotheby’s International Realty and Peerage Realty Partners already have a long-standing, successful relationship and brand reputation in Canada and the U.S.,” he said.

A long-established force in the North Texas luxury market, Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty was founded as a boutique firm in 1960. For the past 30 years, it has been led by CEO Robbie Briggs, growing to six offices, 381 agents and a projected $2.9 billion in 2021 real estate sales. It provides a luxury service experience to clients throughout six offices: Dallas, Fort Worth, Lakewood, Southlake, The North (based in Plano) and Ranch and Land. Briggs Freeman has approximately 380 agents in total, with about 80 of those based in the Fort Worth office.

Briggs Freeman caused an earthquake in the Fort Worth residential real estate world in 2018 when several of Tarrant County’s top residential real estate firms joined forces to join the brokerage and vastly increase its presence west of Dallas.

Brants Realtors, Mira Vista Realtors and Bloom Real Estate Group all joined with Briggs Freeman at the time. .

This new Peerage Realty partnership empowers Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty to further expand its reach within and beyond its existing key markets and enhances Peerage Realty Partners’ position as a leading player in the premium North American residential real estate market, positioning it for further growth and future partnership investments.

This is the fourth Sotheby’s International Realty affiliate for Peerage Realty Partners, joining Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty of Vermont and New Hampshire, and Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty of Chicago.

“By partnering with Peerage Realty Partners, we gain access to a powerful support network and the resources to fully optimize our potential. We deeply value the opportunity that presents,” said President Russ Anderson.

The partnership with Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty is foundational for Peerage Realty Partners, serving as a cornerstone for its ongoing North American expansion strategy in targeted real estate markets. It also reinforces its existing relationships with the iconic Sotheby’s International Realty brand and reflects the objective of forging more such partnerships in the future.

Presently, Peerage Realty Partners is in partnership with Sotheby’s International Realty Canada, Canada’s largest luxury real estate brokers with 29 offices and 620 agents in Ontario, Quebec, British Columbia and Alberta; Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty, with 15 offices and 200 agents in the luxury market in Vermont and New Hampshire; and Jameson Sotheby’s International Realty, a dominant player in the luxury residential and commercial real estate markets with six offices and 460 agents in the Greater Chicago Area.

Said Gavin Swartzman, CEO of Peerage Realty Partners: “We are very excited about the prospect of adding Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty — another superb Sotheby’s International Realty affiliate — to the Peerage Realty Partners family of companies. The caliber of the team, assembled and led by Robbie and Russ, is truly exceptional and reflects their 60-plus-year commitment to be the best in their business. And for Peerage Realty Partners, the quality and deep experience of our partners are the ultimate consideration.”

Peerage Capital is a leading North American business services and private investment firm.

Peerage Capital is focused on partnering with exceptional, entrepreneurial management teams to form long-term investments across several strategic business services platforms, including real estate services, real estate development and management, land assembly, self-storage, asset management and wealth advisory services.

A growing network of partner companies employs over 3,000 people across Canada and the United States with approximately $7.87 billion in total assets under management and administration.