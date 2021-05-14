Friday, May 14, 2021
Real Estate

Burnett Plaza acquired by New York real estate investment firm

FWBP Staff
Freese and Nichols_Burnett Plaza

Burnett Plaza, the 40-story Class A downtown skyscraper with more than 1.1 million square feet of leasable space, has been acquired by Opal Holdings, a New York real estate investment firm.

The previous owners, Atlanta-based Cousins Properties, said in an SEC filing that it closed the sale on April 7 for $137.5 million, recognizing a gain of $364,000.

Burnett Plaza, offered by JLL, went on the market in October 2020. Freese & Nichols recently relocated its headquarters to the building.

The building, at 801 Cherry St. is the city’s tallest at 567 feet, opened in 1983 and was designed by Sikes, Jennings, & Kelly Architects from Houston and Fort Worth’s Geren Associates.

FWBP Staffhttps://fortworthbusiness.com/

