California boot company relocating headquarters, opening retail site in Stockyards

Old Gringo Boots is coming to Fort Worth. The company has announced its relocation from San Diego to the Stockyards.

With the move, the celebrated boot brand will establish a new corporate headquarters as well as its first ever flagship retail store on the East corner of Exchange at Stockyards Station.

Founded in 2000 by Ernie Tarut and Yan Ferry, Old Gringo Boots is known for a bold point of view in western footwear. Each pair of boots is handmade at their factory in Leon, Mexico, with a meticulous 275-step process, according to a company news release.

Construction is currently underway with plans to open in the first quarter of 2022.

“After 20 years in Sunny California, we have relocated our headquarters to the City of Cowboys and Culture. As one of the fastest growing cities, Fort Worth aligns with our entrepreneurial spirit and connects us with our love for the Modern West. Relocating to Texas will benefit our accessibility, giving us a central point for distribution from coast to coast,” said Ernie Tarut, Co-Founder, Old Gringo Boots. “We look forward to building relationships in this community and welcoming everyone to experience our first ever retail store,” he continued.

Located in the Historic Stockyards, Old Gringo’s flagship store will offer over 100 styles, including in-store exclusives. The experiential retail store will also be the first to roll out OG apparel, which will feature, handbags, belts, jackets and custom hats.

Situated above the historic livestock subway and adjacent to the original Swift Armour buildings, the 5,314 square-foot store gives a nod to historical features, while authentically updating the space. Elements, including: wood, metal and exposed concrete will create a backdrop. Modern western displays will highlight products and a picture window will offer an abundance of natural light. The space will also incorporate a cozy bar and covered patio, giving guests a unique vantage point to watch the twice-daily Cattle Drive of the Fort Worth Herd.

Additionally, ground has recently been broken on the company’s permanent home, located at 2322 N. Main Street. The new corporate headquarters will create a visually appealing, mixed-use, multi-functional building. The Old Gringo retail store will be on the ground level and office space will occupy the second floor. The third level will feature the first Old Gringo Grill, a restaurant specializing in fresh seafood with a wood-fired grill and large covered balcony, offering a picturesque view of the Stockyards and Downtown.