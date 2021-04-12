California company relocating HQ, distribution center to South Fort Worth

A 46-year-old California company has set a plan in motion to relocate its headquarters and distribution center to Fort Worth, making a seven-year commitment for 39,405 square feet of first-generation space in Carter Industrial Park.

Flannery Trim of San Fernando, California has selected Carter Logistics Center Building A at 7424 Oak Grove Rd. as its new operating base, becoming the first tenant in an 87,640-square foot structure that delivered last year. Tenant improvements are underway for the new shop, which is being designed with a 2,000-square foot office for the headquarters team.

“Flannery had several options in the Fort Worth market, but only one that offered an end cap and fenced-in storage,” said Nick Talley, executive vice president and managing partner in the Fort Worth office of Dallas-based Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services.

Talley says the six-month site search was focused on Fort Worth for several reasons – less traffic congestion than Dallas and an easily accessible freeway system in all geographical directions for transporting goods. The number of new jobs that will be created is uncertain at this time, according to a news release.

“Fort Worth has been attracting quite a bit of new business from new-to-market companies and relocations from within the metroplex,” Talley says. “Those coming from California are clearly attracted to Texas’ pro-business climate and better tax laws.”

Flannery manufactures specialty aluminum trims and drywall products for interior and exterior wall systems in commercial and residential construction. The family-owned and operated company will soon complete its relocation from its founding city in the San Fernando Valley.

Scott Moore, Bob Scully and Brice Wells of CBRE represented the landlord, BRC III Carter Logistics Center LLC.