Tuesday, October 27, 2020
Camp Bow Wow acquires building in Fort Worth
Camp Bow Wow acquires building in Fort Worth

By FWBP Staff
long-coated brown dog
Photo by alan King on Unsplash

Acting on a lender’s behalf, Bradford Commercial Real Estate Services has sold a 10,000-square foot retail building in east Fort Worth to a franchisee of Camp Bow Wow, a national chain of dog day care, boarding and grooming services.

The foreclosed property is located at 1751 Eastchase Parkway. Vacant at sale time, the single-tenant retail building formerly housed a liquor store. The Los Angeles-based seller, Pacific Premier Bank, was represented by Bradford’s Richmond Collinsworth, first vice president, and Leigh Richter, executive vice president.

“We did a lot of work on the front end with the city’s planning and zoning department to ensure the use would be permitted,” Collinsworth says.

The franchisee is a local couple who jumped into renovating the building immediately after the closing. Camp Bow Wow East, slated to open soon, will be the third franchised location in Greater Fort Worth for the chain, founded in 2000 in Colorado.

The buyer of record is J-S Woof Enterprises Inc. Dawn Sumrall of Keller Williams Arlington represented the Camp Bow Wow franchisee.

