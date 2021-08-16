Carthey receives award for industrial lease

Matt Carthey, Partner and Managing Principal of Fort Worth at Holt Lunsford Commercial, recently won CoStar’s Q2 2021 Power Broker Quarterly Deals award. Carthey received the award for his work on the lease with RSI North America – resulting in one of the most impressive industrial deals in the Dallas-Fort Worth market.

RSI North America signed a 391,985-square-foot lease at 1501 Joel East Road in Fort Worth. CoStar’s Power Broker Quarterly Deals awards are determined by the top deals executed every quarter, based on price and square footage.

“I’m honored to have been selected as CoStar’s Power Broker Quarterly Deals award winner,” said Carthey. “Since helping open Holt Lunsford Commercial’s Fort Worth office, we’ve strived to make a lasting impact on the community, as well as continue building a reputation for quality service. This recognition helps to further reinforce that message.”

Carthey joined the Holt Lunsford Commercial team in 2005 as a Market Associate for the Dallas Industrial Group, after expert tenures at companies, including CBRE and Swearingen. Here, he was responsible for project leasing, acquisitions and business development. Now in his current role as Partner and Managing Principal of Holt Lunsford Commercial’s Fort Worth office, Carthey is responsible for overseeing all leasing management, acquisitions, development and tenant representation divisions for office, industrial and retail properties. Having played a vital role in the development of the Fort Worth office, Carthey and his team of 40 professionals have grown their portfolio to over 15 million square feet of leased and/or managed properties. Carthey is a graduate of Texas Tech University and has received numerous honors, including CoStar’s Power Broker, Dallas Business Journal’s Heavy Hitter, D CEO’s Power Broker and more.