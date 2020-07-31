80 F
CBRE: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

By AP News
LOS ANGELES (AP) _ CBRE Group Inc. (CBRE) on Friday reported second-quarter earnings of $81.9 million.


The Los Angeles-based company said it had profit of 24 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 35 cents per share.


The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.
The provider of real estate investment management services posted revenue of $5.38 billion in the period.
CBRE shares have decreased 29% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 19% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CBRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CBRE

