Chef Hicks opens latest restaurant at Waterside as Residence Inn by Marriott joins mix

Waterside has announced that the Residence Inn by Marriott and The Rim have recently completed construction and will be opening this month.

“Trademark is excited to welcome unique dining and lodging concepts to Waterside,” said Terry Montesi, CEO of Trademark Property, developer of Waterside. “These great brands will help round out Waterside as a dynamic and full-service destination.”

The Residence Inn Fort Worth Southwest by Marriott is an all-suite hotel featuring a combination of studio and one bedroom suites. The suites offer a large living area and kitchen with a full-sized refrigerator, stovetop, microwave, dishwasher and coffee maker. The hotel also includes an exercise facility, outdoor pool and a patio area with grills and fire pits.

Residence Inn Fort Worth Southwest is developed, owned, and managed by Raymond Management Company.

“We’re thrilled to be opening our new Residence Inn by Marriott Fort Worth Southwest in the Waterside location. Our guests will enjoy strolling around Waterside and the Trinity Trails and to be able to shop, eat and relax with options to work out or be pampered at the nearby salons,“ said Angela Wills, General Manager, Residence Inn by Marriott Fort Worth Southwest.

The Rim has an American Retro aesthetic that will include leather wrapped columns, wood tones and quartz accents. The design will also integrate vintage automobiles, including an airstream trailer and a 1964 Thunderbird, Trademark said in the announcement.

